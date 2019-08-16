Construction begins on long-delayed Corner Brook hospital

When it comes to the construction of Corner Brook's new hospital, there's no turning back, says Dwight Ball.

The premier was in Corner Brook this morning to mark the start of construction of the hospital, a project that's been more than 12 years in the making.

"Western Memorial Regional Hospital will be replaced," Ball said.

"This is the site and in 2023, 51 months from now, people that need health care services in Newfoundland and Labrador — this will be the location that they will be coming to."

Joined by MHA Gerry Byrne, Premier Dwight Ball speaks during the hospital announcement in Corner Brook on Friday. Several people attended the ceremonial announcement, including some involved in the construction of the new facility.

The shovels were shined and ceremonial dirt turned for today's announcement, which was attended by about 50 people, mostly stakeholders and political staff.

The hospital will be seven storeys over 600,000 square feet with an estimated cost of about $700 million. There will be 164 beds and the hospital will envelop services provided at Western Memorial Regional Hospital.

Cynthia Davis, Western Health CEO, was on hand for today's announcement. She acknowledged of the work of area Liberal MHAs, including now-independent MHA Eddie Joyce, as well as the citizen groups that were formed to advocate for better health care on behalf of all area residents.

"We talk about this facility as a regional facility," she said. "This will be a significant game-changer for people on the west coast of this province and other parts of the province as well."

Western Health president and CEO Cynthia Davis speaks at the ceremony to recognize construction of Corner Brook's new hospital. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Concrete is expected to be poured for the new facility by October, said Ball, who added that the province is motivated to get local people employed on the project.

"This is health care of a structure that needs to be replaced; people have waited a long time. There's nothing standing in the way."

Radiation therapy clinic

Ball repeated his government's commitment to build a radiation therapy clinic in the new hospital, something the local citizens' group lobbied for throughout the process. He also said his government is proving its critics wrong by not centralizing the radiation services.

"People travel a long way and now it gives them a choice right here in Corner Brook to come from various other areas in the province as well, but western Newfoundland, this new hospital, will include radiation therapy," he said.

Today's event in Corner Brook was capped with the ceremonial digging of dirt by dignitaries and politicians.

Corner Brook MHA Gerry Byrne, who also spoke at the event, said today's announcement marks a "true milestone" and while there have been commitments to the hospital in the past, this announcement shows progress is being made.

Adjacent to the site of the new hospital, work continues on a new long-term care home scheduled to open in 2020.

