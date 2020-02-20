Corner Brook Minor Hockey rebuilding after alleged theft of money

Keith Biggin is president of the Corner Brook Minor Hockey Association. He says things are looking up following last year's financial irregularities. (Troy Turner/CBC)

The Corner Brook Minor Hockey Association is getting back on its feet after about $90,000 went missing, and President Keith Biggin credits the group's recovery to the tireless efforts of the executive and parents.

He also says the community is playing a large role in helping turn the association around.

"At the beginning it was difficult," he said. "But through the growing pains, we're getting through it. And we've made mistakes but we've learned by them. And we will, eventually, at the end of the day, make sure everything is good."

Everything wasn't good one year ago. That's when the previous executive noticed what it called "financial irregularities" within the minor hockey books. Ice time bills were not being paid and other money went missing.

At the time, the minor hockey group had members look into the finances of the association, but said little about it publicly. In the fall, the former treasurer of the association was charged with six offences, including fraud, forging documents and theft. It's currently before the courts, with the next appearance scheduled for March 31.

Treasurer Darren Harvieux talks numbers at the Corner Brook Minor Hockey Association general meeting. (Troy Turner/CBC)

The City of Corner Brook announced late last year it would give the association a two-year, interest-free loan on the ice time. To date, those payments have been submitted accordingly.

At its general meeting Tuesday night, the association outlined its current financial picture. The 30 or so in attendance were told this year's ice time is projected at $145,000 for the season, paying $160 per hour.

To curb expenses, the association also cut the administrative position, with a savings of more than $20,000 a year. Biggin said the group is continually looking for ways to improve its financial situation.

"Fundraising is the only way we make money outside of registration, so we're watching everything. We're watching close," he said.

About 30 people attended the Corner Brook Minor Hockey Association general meeting Tuesday night. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Biggin says the group has also brought in means to add oversight of all spending so issues of the past don't resurface.

While the hockey season will be over in the spring, he says the executive will continue planning and fundraising through the summer to ensure the group is on solid footing to start the 2020-21 season.

"I think we're going to get out of this and land on our feet — we're landing on our feet now. And at the end of the day, we're going to rise and we're going to do good. We've got a good bunch of parents, we've got good, excellent players.

"The kids are the main goal. As long as they keep playing hockey then we're going to do great."

