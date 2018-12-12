CBC News has confirmed at least one person is dead, and another taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, after a highway crash near Corner Brook.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a collision between a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

It happened on the Trans-Canada Highway, about 1 km west of Pinch Gut Lake.

CBC has learned one person in the passenger vehicle died at the scene of the crash.

Another was extracted from the same vehicle, and sent to hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

RCMP closed the road in both directions.

