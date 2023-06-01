An 'oasis of green' in an industrial parking lot: Corner Brook gets a new greenhouse

A nine-metre-high dome-shaped greenhouse sits in a dusty parking lot next to a highway and the Corner Brook Pulp and Paper mill.

It's a new community greenhouse, put there by the Western Environment Centre, and the placement is purposeful.

"We really love the idea of making this greenhouse visible for everyone to see as they go by," said Katie Temple, the centre's executive director.

"It's supposed to be about education and just sharing the importance of localizing our food system."

This community greenhouse is in a parking lot across from the Corner Brook Pulp and Paper mill. Its selection was chosen to demonstrate that food can be grown in an urban setting. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The environmental organization has already built community gardens in other areas of the city. The community greenhouse project costs $150,000, with financial help from the federal and municipal government.

Corner Brook Pulp and Paper owns the parking lot and is leasing the space to the environment centre for $1.

Installation

"It will be an oasis of green in this somewhat industrial spot, in the parking lot where you can hear the mill and you can see the stacks," said Temple.

The greenhouse is empty right now. The large triangular panels are being installed by Laurie Bakker, who travels across the country installing the dome-shaped kits, which come in a variety of sizes.

"It's a sight. It's hard not to stop and look at it and wonder, 'What is that? What is going on there?'" said Bakker. "I really feel passionate about putting them in communities and schools."

Laurie Bakker, who installs dome greenhouses all over Canada, says it takes about a week to 10 days to erect the exterior structure. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

It takes about a week to 10 days to erect tall the exterior walls, which can withstand two metres of snow and 200 km/h winds. Bakker hopes to be finished by Wednesday.

Exotic vegetables

Next, Western Environment Centre staff will build raised garden beds and start planting.

Temple has reached out to community groups like the Association for New Canadians, hoping members will grow food inside the dome.

"Should we grow an avocado tree? Should we grow a fig tree? It's exciting that we can grow a lot of exotic vegetables that really need the heat, things that don't usually grow on Newfoundland farms or gardens. We can really experiment," said Temple.

Planting begins later this month.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador