One man injured in Corner Brook house fire
Updated

Crews were called to Petley Street around 2 a.m.

RNC investigating fire on Petley Street, extinguished within half an hour

CBC News ·
The kitchen inside 44 Petley Street was extensively damaged by fire around 2 a.m. Tuesday. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

A man was injured in a house fire early Tuesday morning in Corner Brook.

There are few details yet available about the fire, at 44 Petley St.

Firefighters were called to a home on Petley Street around 2 a.m. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Crews responded around 2 a.m., and the Corner Brook Fire Department's deputy chief, Craig Harnum, told CBC the fire was out within half an hour.

One man was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The RNC is investigating the fire.

