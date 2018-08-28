Updated
One man injured in Corner Brook house fire
Crews were called to Petley Street around 2 a.m.
RNC investigating fire on Petley Street, extinguished within half an hour
A man was injured in a house fire early Tuesday morning in Corner Brook.
There are few details yet available about the fire, at 44 Petley St.
Crews responded around 2 a.m., and the Corner Brook Fire Department's deputy chief, Craig Harnum, told CBC the fire was out within half an hour.
IC calling loss stop on Petley street, Great Stop by crews working tonight!!!!—@CHarnum
One man was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The RNC is investigating the fire.