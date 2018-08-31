Corner Brook ecstatic after pulp and paper tariff drop

The Corner Brook Pulp and Paper mill was expecting a 32 per cent tariff on half of its production. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

It was a monumental day for the province's last remaining pulp and paper mill, the forestry industry and the town of Corner Brook Wednesday.

What was supposed to be a 32 per cent tariff on half of the mill's production is now erased, saving jobs and money for the region. With the dark cloud of the hefty tariff disintegrating the city can now get back to living normal lives, according to the Corner Brook Board of Trade.

President Keith Goulding says there has been a lot of uncertainty for people in the area.

"And you saw it from the mill's employees side too. 'I'm not buying that couch set until I know I have a job in three months time. I'm not buying that new car.' So you saw some holding onto their money for good reason," Goulding said.

"They were protecting their investments, protecting their interests and they were being conservative in their spending because they just didn't know what was going to happen."

Many areas of business in Corner Brook have been affected by the U.S. tariff according to Keith Goulding, the president of the Corner Brook Board of Trade. Residents stopped spending money for fear of future job security. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

As for UNIFOR, the union representing the 400 mill workers, they're waiting for the money already paid on the now defunct tariff to be reimbursed.

Back to business

Monty Fudge is the national representative for UNIFOR in Newfoundland and Labrador. He says things have been postponed and moved due to the looming tariff.

"That money should be coming back to Kruger. Some of the capital projects planned for this year were postponed or cancelled. Hopefully we will get some more and see some infrastructure fixed up," he said.

Schedules have been delayed for the Corner Brook Pulp and Paper Mill due to the U.S. tariff. Monty Fudge says they're waiting to get reimbursed for the money already spent when the tariff was in place. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

However, for the jobs already lost to the tariff war, both UNIFOR and the board of trade agree it doesn't seem likely they will be replaced, but there is still hope for the future with growth in new Asian markets, according to Goulding.

"Now they have learned we can not put all our eggs in the american basket. The Asian market is on tap and there is more focus there, there may be an increase in production and hiring can start up again," he said.

"That will be everyone's long term vision, to see growth."

