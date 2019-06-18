Former director charged with defrauding Corner Brook Downtown Business Association

A Corner Brook woman is facing 16 fraud charges after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars from that city's Downtown Business Association.

Nicole McKinnon, 31, is accused of defrauding the volunteer-run organization out of more than $60,000 in cash.

According to a media release from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, following an investigation, she is facing four counts of fraud over $5,000 and 10 counts of fraud under $5,000.

According to court documents filed earlier this month, McKinnon was also charged with two other counts of fraud under $5,000. She was also charged with one count of breaking and entering, at the Downtown Business Association office; one count of possession of property obtained by crime, specifically, cheques that belonged to the Downtown Business Association; and one count of using a credit card belonging to someone else.

The alleged crimes happened from April to November 2018.

McKinnon was listed as the executive director of the association on previous media releases.

Robby Ash, one of the directors of the Downtown Business Association, says the organization is still on hiatus. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

On Tuesday, board member Robby Ash declined to comment on the charges on Tuesday, but did confirm to CBC the Downtown Business Association is still on hiatus. He said board members have met since this fall to handle outstanding invoices but other than that the group is not active.

Group's activities halted

It was late October when the Downtown Business Association said it noticed "a substantial sum of money was missing." The board of directors of the city's Downtown Business Association suspended its operations and phoned the RNC.

Other volunteers changed passwords, account information, and the locks on the office doors.

The association is all volunteers, except for one paid employee, who work together to promote businesses in the downtown and carry out beautification projects.

The majority of the organization's funds come from a levy imposed on businesses in the downtown and collected by the City of Corner Brook.

McKinnon's next court appearance is scheduled for July 23.