New family doctor network aims to inspire collaboration and reduce isolation

A new network for family physicians is already improving collaboration, both between doctors and with the health authority, says one participating family doctor.

The Long Range Family Practice Network formed only recently, but its head, Dr. Shanda Slipp, says she already thinks it will lead to improvements on some of the issues identified by the most recent Vital Signs report, released earlier this month.

The network was created with funding from the provincial government and the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association to improve family medicine in the province, said Slipp, a family doctor in Corner Brook.

The Vital Signs report, which is prepared by the Community Foundation of Newfoundland and Labrador and Memorial University's Harris Centre, found that the province has the highest number of family physicians per capita, in Canada.

The province is also at the top for the proportion of family physicians who plan to increase their weekly work hours in the next two years — and at 14 per cent, for the proportion who plan to relocate to another province.

Doctors in Newfoundland and Labrador have said the amount of paperwork they have to do is part of the reason for burnout. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Work-life balance for family physicians is a key topic of concern for family doctors, who have said they have complicated case loads and a significant administrative burden. The Vital Signs report found that 36 per cent of physicians in the province were dissatisfied with work-life balance, compared to 26 per cent nationally.

The Vital Signs report doesn't tell the full story, Slipp said, but does highlight some concerns she shares about workload and isolation. It's hoped that the Long Range network, established last year, can ease some of those issues, she said.

"We want to be part of the solutions," Slipp told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

Collaboration with government, health authority

Some of those solutions include increasing communication between family physicians, who can be spread out over large geographic areas in the province. The network gives them a way to share challenges and ideas, she said.

Other concerns will involve the government and the health authorities — for example, alleviating wait times. Collaboration between departments could also be improved, Slipp said, to solve problems like scheduling appointments at inconvenient times for patients who travel or sharing patient reports.

"Those seem like easy things to fix, but there are a lot of systemic problems that are going to take a lot of work and a lot of time," she said.

The health authorities are open to change, Slipp said, and wants to collaborate with doctors to improve things. The experience has been rejuvenating for the 50-plus participating physicians so far, she said.

"We're really looking to collaborate with each other."

