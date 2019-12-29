Man arrested after crime spree in Corner Brook

A man in Corner Brook is facing charges after a crime spree on Saturday night, police say.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 34-year-old man broke into at least two vehicles on Station Road on the east side of Corner Brook and took items from inside the vehicles.

Police say the man also tried to take an ATV.

Officers arrested the man at around 8 p.m. Saturday after he was found inside a home that he had broken into.

The man is being charged with break and enter, theft, attempted theft, mischief, three counts of possession of stolen property and four breaches of probation.

He is expected to appear in court on Sunday.

