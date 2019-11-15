Armed robbery, stolen vehicle, break-in part of Corner Brook crime spree

An 18-year-old has been arrested following an overnight crime spree that led officers on a chase in Corner Brook.

Police were first called to a report that a man was trying to steal an ATV in someone's back yard, at around 9: 30 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they discovered a break-in had also occurred a few houses away.

The man allegedly stole a vehicle from that area, and about an hour later, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to an armed robbery at a business on Country Road.

The suspect had already fled with some money. No employees were injured.

An officer tried to arrest the accused in the area of Mayfair Avenue, but was assaulted by the suspect, who then ran away, abandoning the vehicle stolen earlier in the night, police said.

That officer was treated for minor injuries and later released from hospital.

The RNC eventually tracked down the suspect in the Townsite area at around 2 a.m.

He's facing charges of armed robbery, disguise with intent, assaulting a police officer, escaping custody, theft over $5,000 — for the stolen vehicle — driving while prohibited, and trespassing at night — for also allegedly breaking into a shed at some point in the night.

Police said they expect to lay charges of break and entry later in the investigation.

He was transported to Her Majesty's Penitentiary to appear in provincial court.

