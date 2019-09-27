'My world's on fire': Climate marches draw crowds in Corner Brook, Grand Falls-Windsor

Rain did not dampen the climate strike march in Corner Brook on Friday, with students, professors and others marching through the city.

Grenfell Campus was the starting point before a crowd headed to Margaret Bowater Park before moving on to Corner Brook City Hall.

Creative signs were hoisted in the crowd, including "My world's on fire. How about yours?" and "Mummers for the environment!"

Samantha Young, a student at Grenfell Campus, is one of the organizers of the event, which is being held in solidarity with other walkouts across the country and around the globe as a collective call to combat climate change.

"We just wanted to see a community of people come together, and see there are people around you that care about all of these issues as well," she said.

Contingents from Rocky Harbour and Stephenville — which held its own march last Friday — came to the city to take part.

Protesters gather ahead of Corner Brook's climate change protest Friday. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Rebecca Brushett of Rocky Harbour decided to make the drive with a vanload of people so they couild take part.

"We had seen all the marches around, and I was just kind of trying to wrap my head around how to participate," she told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

One of the most poignant moments of the march came when Keith Cormier, a regional vice-chief of the Qalipu First Nation, asked participants to touch the ground and respect the earth.

Grand Falls-Windsor walkout

Some students at Exploits Valley High also took up the climate change cause, staging a walkout during their lunch period to march to a park near the office of local MP Scott Simms.

"We got a megaphone which makes me very excited," said organizer and high school student Allison Luscombe.

She told CBC that she's not sure how many of her classmates will be joining her, as she was unable to promote the protest inside her high school.

"Our teachers were all on board, but I know that the school doesn't want to encourage it. But they don't want to not encourage it," she said.

