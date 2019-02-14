Ammonia leak at Corner Brook Civic Centre causes evacuation

A group of minor hockey players and their parents were forced out of the Corner Brook Civic Centre on Thursday evening as firefighters responded to an ammonia leak around 6 p.m.

Corner Brook Mayor Jim Parsons said the arena will remain shut down while the fire department and technicians figure out how the leak happened.

"It seems to have been contained somewhat to our mechanical room in the cooling plant," he said. "The alarm seems to have functioned as it should have and alerted staff to the problem."

Parsons said the general manager of the rink cleared people out as soon as the alarm started going off.

The mayor said he was reminded of a previous fatal incident when heard there was a leak. Three workers were killed in Fernie, B.C., in 2017 when they were working to fix a leak in the local arena.

"After that time, we re-checked our systems here," Parsons said. "I was actually on site when our hazmat team did a training exercise recently to make sure we were prepared in case of such an incident, and it seems to be working as it should."

Parsons said the cooling plant has an alarm and will automatically vent itself when ammonia is detected in the air. That prevented ammonia from seeping out into the main section of the arena, he said.

It's not clear yet when the centre will re-open.

"Right now, there's no threat to the public and we want to make sure our first responders and our technicians are safe while addressing this. There's no rush right now."