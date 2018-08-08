Suspected car thief nabbed after vehicle lifted from driveway

The RNC caught up with a suspected thief who evaded capture on Tuesday. (RNC/Twitter)

The days of freedom — both of them — are over for a young man accused of stealing a car from a Corner Brook driveway, and then racing away from police officers.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said officers arrested a man, 20, overnight on charges that include theft.

On Monday, a vehicle was stolen from a city neighbourhood.

RNC officers later tried to pull the stolen car over for a traffic stop, but said the driver "fled from the police at a high rate of speed."

The car was later recovered, police said Wednesday.

The suspect also is charged with four breaches of the terms of his probation.

He also faces separate charges for driving while disqualified, flight from police, dangerous driving and two more breaches of court orders.

