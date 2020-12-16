These Corner Brook businesses all opened in the pandemic. Here are their plans to succeed

Becky McHugh, creative assistant, and brother Evan, lead videographer and editor, help people stay connected through keepsake videos produced by their new company, EvanMc Productions. (EvanMc Productions)

Cinnamon buns enjoyed over a game of Small World. Extraordinary stories shared six feet from an ordinary table. A music video, titled Home, attracting more than 130,000 views.

Three Corner Brook businesses have developed unique plans to open and operate successfully during COVID-19.

Evan McHugh has an eye for videography and a passion for editing. His sister, Becky, graduated from Memorial University with degrees in business administration and English.

"We were sitting at the kitchen table one night, and Evan was saying he would like to turn his hobby into a business, but wasn't quite sure how to go about it," Becky McHugh said. "It's definitely a bit of an odd time to come into it, but the pandemic forced us to expand our horizons."

EvanMc Productions started as a wedding-related business. COVID-19 precipitated a change in focus. Evan McHugh, lead videographer and editor, recorded a music video for a local musician. Another client requested a film of children playing together in a local park. McHugh quickly discovered keepsake videos link families together when they are forced to stay apart.

"People are looking for something that makes them feel a certain way," he said. "Those are the videos that go viral."

Sugar & Dice, Corner Brook's first board game café and specialty sweet shop, was established when two dreams blended as one.

"As the pandemic grew, we didn't give up on our dream," Diana Parsons said. "We have faith, and we believe in our project. With teamwork, communication, and focusing on the good, we came up with a plan to test the market during the pandemic."

Parsons, Joanne Jones and Denise Rogers offered free deliveries of specialty baked goods twice a week for three months. Working from a home kitchen, the entrepreneurs targeted special occasions, social media, and word of mouth to grow their business. Based on positive response, they opened a shop on O'Connell Drive in November.

"Operating during a pandemic certainly makes one think differently," Parsons said. "Something as little as a stir stick can pose an issue. Every business decision has pandemic at the forefront, and forward thinking is a necessity.

"We are prepared to close our doors, reduce capacity further, or add additional measures for distancing and safety. We must be open to change and more understanding than ever. Allowing people to connect safely is our goal."

Author Floyd Spracklin has been signing copies of The Gaff Topsail Encounters, at Island Treasures in the Corner Brook Plaza, since November. The retired teacher says book signings are different but doable under the current restrictions. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Local author Floyd Spracklin hosts book signings outside Island Treasures in the Corner Brook Plaza. Being social is an integral part of his marketing plan.

"People are turning out, and sales are going well, but it's challenging," said the author of The Gaff Topsail Encounters: Facing the Wind. "It's harder to catch someone's eye and entice them over to see the book."

The retired teacher launched his first novel, Shellbird, pre-COVID, when book signings paved the way for prolonged chats and personal memories.

In stark contrast, Spracklin stands behind a table wearing a mask, smiling with his eyes, and sporting a baseball hat imprinted with the name of his new release.

"The biggest difference is that I can't see people's faces, or judge their reactions," he said. "People don't gather in crowds like they used to. When they see me talking to another individual, they move away, and the moment is gone. One thing about it, it's an experience I will always remember."

"Opening a business during a pandemic requires a think-outside-the-box approach, strong belief, and hard work," Parsons said. "The risk is greater now than it was a year ago, however there is always a need for certain businesses to operate. Our advice is to research, listen to people experienced in the entrepreneurial field, and ensure you are able to adapt to change."

Becky McHugh, EvanMc Productions' creative assistant, said they're doing things they probably would not normally do, but they know it won't be this way forever.

"We know there is a light at the end of this tunnel, and we will be prepared when the world returns to normal."