This Corner Brook burlesque show exposes a different Newfoundland identity

Bright lights illuminated a curious scene at the Corner Brook Arts and Culture Centre this past April: a clothesline strung across centre stage, adorned with a range of items from a bedazzled Newfoundland and Labrador flag to a crocheted bikini.

Then, Alannah Myles's Black Velvet screamed from the speakers, and three dancers swept in from the wings for a one-night only extravaganza called Ruralesque — a cabaret that uses burlesque to subvert rural tropes of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"The idea of burlesque originally was to parody, was to farce, was to make fun of," said Josh Murphy, a co-creator of Ruralesque and one of its three dancers.

Burlesque is about more than simply stripping, Murphy said. It usually doesn't involve full nudity, and instead emphasizes a cheekiness and celebration on stage. "It's about including all bodies. All bodies have value in burlesque," he said.

Murphy has a long history with such stage craft: he created his burlesque alter ego Newfound Lad while living and working in Toronto and touring with the group Boylesque TO. COVID-19 brought those stage shows to a screeching halt, and Murphy found himself back in his hometown of Corner Brook.

"I'm from here and I lived away for a long time. And I really never thought I would live here again purely because of opportunity and being queer," he said.

Now, 2½ years later, Ruralesque has been realized. Murphy and his two co-creators spin a variety show of soul-baring monologues, a lobster mating ritual reinterpreted as contemporary dance, and a sexy, sassy mummer.

"It's about bringing the aspects of myself that I don't always feel like fit in Newfoundland, but they should fit in Newfoundland because I'm from here. I belong here, all aspects of me belong here," he said.

'I never imagined it'

Ruralesque co-creator Hilary Knee echoes that feeling. She left Corner Brook at the age of 13 to study dance in Halifax, and then Toronto, spending almost 15 years on the mainland dancing before the pandemic also saw her return home.

Knee never thought she could create contemporary dance pieces in her hometown, and seeing Ruralesque through to fruition has been an emotional journey.

"I never imagined it. I didn't know it was possible. It's amazing how some things just work themselves out and come together," she said.

Pike, Murphy and Knee perform their stage show Ruralesque at the Corner Brook Arts & Culture Centre on April 26.

Once Knee and Murphy's dance teacher, third Ruralesque collaborator Candice Pike agreed their show was born out of a desire to express an art form not regularly seen in small towns. Pike moved to the mainland too but returned well before Knee and Murphy did to establish a teaching practice and career at home.

Ruralesque is proving to be a turning point for her creatively.

"For the first time, I'm starting to feel supported, I'm feeling momentum behind the work. It's stepping into a new phase of a career for me," Pike said.

Besides the personal satisfaction, Pike said, she hopes their show can expand ideas about traditional provincial tropes.

"In the Newfoundland context, we're sometimes resold this idea of what our identity is, or looks like," she said. "So I'm trying to be really cautious … maybe using the word 'identities' more, and understanding that there are a multitude of different experiences and expressions of being in Newfoundland."

The trio hopes to stage Ruralesque again around the province in the coming months.

