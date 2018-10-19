'It's a really cool day for us': Corner Brook's Main Street bridge moving in

Corner Brook residents can see an engineering marvel in action Friday, according to a city engineer, as the process to move the new Main Street bridge is underway.

But one of the people in charge says that it might not look like much to those who go to the viewing area set up by the city in front of the old Corner Brook garage building.

If all goes smoothly, the bridge is expected to be open to traffic by Nov. 21. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

"They will be watching a bridge moved into place in slow motion," Darren Charters, the city's director of community, engineering, development and planning, told the Corner Brook Morning Show Friday as the high-tech process to move the new bridge, which was constructed alongside the old one, began.

"It's not something that's visibly very exciting, but from an engineering perspective it's a really cool day for us," Charters said.

Moving six inches at a time

Traffic around the city has been affected for months by the construction of the new bridge, which has happened adjacent to the old one.

There is still work to do once the bridge has been moved into place, Darren Charters says. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

A rail system has also been installed, and a jacking system will be used to move the new bridge along the rail system to its final destination.

It's a process that involves a lot of technological know-how, Charters said.

"There's going to be probably more people watching to make sure everything happens correctly than there are actually doing something."

There's a person at each side of the bridge, he said, and when things are ready to start each of them will push a button and the bridge will begin to be pulled by cables and jacks, six inches at a time.

Bridge not yet ready to drive on

If things go well the bridge could be in place late this evening, though it will still be a few weeks before it's ready for drivers.

A camera has been put on top of an excavator and a video of the bridge movement will be available online soon. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

"There's a lot of work to be done once the bridge is actually put into place," he said.

The deck must be sealed and paved, and the ramp system for getting onto the bridge needs to be installed.

Charters said traffic could be moving over the bridge by Nov. 21.

With files from the Corner Brook Morning Show

