Young Corner Brook boys approached by man in 'van-type vehicle,' say police

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Corner Brook is investigating an incident that involved two young boys being approached by a man in a vehicle.

The RNC says incident happened in Elizabeth and Tudor streets Saturday afternoon

CBC News ·
The RNC in Corner Brook continue to investigate an incident that took place in the Elizabeth Street area Saturday. (RNC)

The RNC received a report of suspicious activity in the area of Elizabeth Street near Tudor Street around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

It was alleged that the man asked one of the boys for a ride, but he did not accept. 

Police said the suspect was wearing sunglasses and a hat at the time. He was described as having a slim build, between 30 and 40 years of age, with a grey and white beard.

The RNC said the man was driving a dark-coloured van-type vehicle.

The matter remains under investigation.

