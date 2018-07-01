Young Corner Brook boys approached by man in 'van-type vehicle,' say police
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Corner Brook is investigating an incident that involved two young boys being approached by a man in a vehicle.
The RNC says incident happened in Elizabeth and Tudor streets Saturday afternoon
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Corner Brook is investigating an incident that involved two young boys being approached by a man in a vehicle.
The RNC received a report of suspicious activity in the area of Elizabeth Street near Tudor Street around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
It was alleged that the man asked one of the boys for a ride, but he did not accept.
Police said the suspect was wearing sunglasses and a hat at the time. He was described as having a slim build, between 30 and 40 years of age, with a grey and white beard.
The RNC said the man was driving a dark-coloured van-type vehicle.
The matter remains under investigation.