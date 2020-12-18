Mayor worried as Corner Brook council backs down on Civic Centre annex lease deal

The deal between the city and Western Health to lease the Corner Brook Civic Centre Studio, also known as the annex, is off the table, says Mayor Jim Parsons. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Days after a major protest against a proposed lease of a recreation space in Corner Brook to a nursing program, the city's mayor says the political will to go ahead with the deal is gone.

Jim Parsons says the lease plan is, in effect, off the table.

"I now feel the majority of council has lost the political appetite to uphold its commitment to investigate this option —an option that all members of council have agreed to pursue with Western Health over the last 6 months," Parsons said in a statement issued late Thursday night.

"At this time, I see no reason for the City to pursue this project any further."

The plan to lease the annex — a wing of the Corner Brook Civic Centre that houses a gymnasium — to Western Health for its School of Nursing drew concerns from users who faced a potential loss of gym time.

The proposed lease — which, if approved, would have run for 20 years — sparked a protest last Saturday outside City Hall.

Parsons said as criticism of the plan emerged, city staff were tasked to put together a plan to better consult the community about the leasing arrangement. But after a council meeting, Parsons said that consultation, along with the entire deal, has been put off.

No room for nursing school at new hospital

Western Health needs to find a new home for its nursing school in the city. The school currently occupies a portion of the Western Memorial Regional Hospital complex, but the new hospital under construction in Corner Brook does not include space for the school.

The annex space is currently underutilized, according to the city, and will become more so when the new $25-million aquatic and recreation centre on nearby Grenfell Campus opens in late 2022.

Jim Parsons says most councillors no longer wanted to pursue community consultation on the lease deal, or go through with the deal entirely. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Parsons has also said the lease deal would secure a stream of revenue for the city to offset the $1 million it spends a year to keep the Civic Centre running.

But sports groups have been vocal that there are crunch times — such as after school —when gym time is at a premium in the city. They also say recreation would suffer despite the new centre being built, as it would not add capacity but simply renovate an existing gym. Hundreds of people voiced those concerns at the Dec.12 protest.

In his statement, Parsons said the lease deal would have had some effect on gym time.

'Puzzling' reversal

In an interview with CBC News Friday, Parsons said some councillors' reversal on the proposal "is somewhat puzzling after months of endorsing this deal, and with formal resolutions, engineering studies, and things like that."

Parsons said public pressure was likely a factor, but maintained the deal was a good one, even if it never got to a public consultation stage.

"I respect that opinion, to change your mind. I just want to make sure we don't, I guess, dismiss ideas," he told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

"We're in a state now fiscally, provincially as well as in the city, where we've got to look at options. And this was a great, homegrown option. If we could've figured out a way to accommodate the user groups and the school and the city, it was a win-win-win here. It's unfortunate we didn't get to that point."

Hundreds of people protested the annex lease deal last Saturday, as they opposed the potential loss of recreation space in the city. (Ken Ralph/Facebook)

With the lease seemingly off the table, Parsons urged Western Health and the provincial government to move on and find a different space to house the nursing school, although he said the health authority had already explored other housing options in the city and settled on the annex as the most viable.

Parsons feared it may spell the end of the school in Corner Brook altogether.

"It's 250 students, a bunch of staff and faculty, of course. That's an important economic driver for the city, and it's also an important recruitment tool for our health care in Western Newfoundland, so we really need it," he said.

Eastern Health runs the province's other, larger nursing school in St. John's.

While the city has no obligation to help Western Health find a new space, Parsons said he was willing to work and find creative solutions.

The nursing school will be out of a home when the new hospital opens in 2023.

