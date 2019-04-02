Adults with autism make new friends and avoid the crowd in Corner Brook group

Heather Crummey is looking forward to the beginning of a group aiming at allowing adults on the autistic spectrum to meet and get to know each other more easily. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

Adults on the autistic spectrum can find it difficult to meet others like them, so the Autism Society of Newfoundland and Labrador has set up a group on the island's west coast to help them make new friends and socialize.

The group will be the first of its kind in the province outside of St. John's.

"I don't actually know, pretty much, anybody else who's an adult on the spectrum," Heather Crummey told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

Crummey lives in Corner Brook and will be an immediate beneficiary of a group where she can meet people like her.

She said public places sometimes have ambient noise and lights that are overwhelming for people on the autism spectrum.

"Loud music, for people who have audio sensitivity, could be debilitating, because it would just be too much," she said.

"Crowded rooms of all the people talking, or even a crush of people in a super-popular place, would be too much for somebody with touch sensitivity."

Starting the group

Crummey wants to see the west coast group meet in quiet spaces and quiet restaurants to be able to get to know each other and share stories and experiences of some of each individual's difficulties and personal triumphs.

"It would be nice to know how people have overcome things that I might be having trouble with, or I could help other people who are having difficulties," she said.

Will Feltham says the connections group in St. John's likes to get outdoors and enjoy the city's parks as much as possible to keep the group's activities free. (Submitted by Joan Barry)

Adults who are on the spectrum know its difficulties, so a group created specifically for helping each other would be less judgmental, Crummey added.

St. John's group off and running

Will Feltham of St. John's has been part of the city's connections group for five years, recently taking on an organizing role within the group.

He said the group is a great place to meet people like himself, and echoes Crummey's sentiments about people helping people.

"It's amazing, in my mind, the fact that I can help. And, sometimes, yes, they can help me," he said.

"There's some stuff that I've went through, and stuff they go through, and it's just all about advocating anyway. That's what this whole group is supposed to be about."

The group, of course, is more than just a support group to talk about challenges with autism, Feltham said. Generally it's just a meetup, and the conversations can run away on any topic.

Now that the weather is taking a turn for the warmer side, Feltham said, they try to get outside as much as possible to enjoy local parks and open spaces.

As for starting up the west coast group? Feltham says just go for it.

"That's what I did. I just went for it," he said. "I made a lot of good friends out of it."

