A former Corner Brook bank could soon be a hot spot for the arts

Nigel Jenkins, founder of Laughing Heart Music, hopes to have artists of all disciplines in the hub this fall. (Tatum Duryba/Paper Moon Photography)

A proposed arts hub coming to Corner Brook aims to turn part of the city into a space for ideas to flourish.

The hub is a partnership between Laughing Heart Music and the local Rotary Arts Centre. Nigel Jenkins, founder of Laughing Heart Music, is still planning the space after he recently took control of the former Scotiabank at 62 Broadway, but sees it as a multi-disciplinary arts space for people of all abilities.

"The hope is that folks will be able to come in and do their creative work on the lower level of the building. Upstairs there will be offices and co-working spaces so they could do their business and their meetings, and then out front we'll have a small retail footprint," Jenkins told CBC Radio in a recent interview.

"If folks choose to, they'll be able to sell their wares to the public. So we're hoping it will be a full-cycle space."

Jenkins and his partner at the arts centre, David Smallwood, hope to renovate the lower level of the building to include private arts studios for all kinds of disciplines. They're still in the planning stages, but anticipate the hub could open in the fall.

"We had a chat about an audio recording space down there. A room for pottery and dirty arts. And soft crafts as well, sewing, knitting, that stuff," he said. "A digital multimedia sort of space. All sorts of ideas that we're ruminating on."

Jenkins also has long-term goals for the partnership to acquire housing in the city to allow for artists to be in the community for residencies.

This building on Broadway in Corner Brook, formerly a Scotiabank and Tweed store, could soon become a hub for arts in the city. (Google Maps)

He hopes the revitalization will bring an exciting energy to Broadway and the West Street neighbourhood.

"We're hoping that it will be used by artists all the way from the amateur level or the hobbyist level right up to professional artists working and living in the city," he said.

"I hope we're able to add a similar energy to Broadway and to see that part of the downtown core revitalized, the way it feels like West Street has been in recent years."