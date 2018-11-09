Corner Brook artist named Rug Hooker of the year

Jackie Alcock's bright, colourful and unique rugs have hooked her the title of Rug Hooking Artist of the year.

Alcock, along with two others, were given the prestigious title for 2019 by the Hooked Rug Museum of North America, and the Corner Brook artist has been busy hanging 23 of her pieces at the museum in Queensland, N.S.

"It is colourful. It unique. I think people are going to enjoy it," she said. The display opens for public viewing this weekend.

This hooked rug, titled The Eight Sisters, is one of Alcock's rugs displayed at the Hooked Rug Museum of North America in Queensland, N.S. (Submitted by Jackie Alcock)

To apply for the award, tartists had to submit samples of their work, with winners chosen on the basis of their talent and contribution to the advancement of the art of rug hooking.

Alcock is a well-known artist in many different visual genres and started rug hooking only about 10 years ago. She now has 125 rugs completed and is even a qualified rug hooking teacher.

"My work is a lot different than regular rug hookers," she said.

"I use appliqués, I use prodding, I use material. I use wool. I use what the rug takes or needs. It was nice to see them there on the wall and they look really nice," she said.

The museum attracts rug hookers from all over the world. Alcock hopes people will come to view her work and see that there are many different things that can be done with hooked rugs.

Alcock has 23 rugs on display at the museum in Nova Scotia. (Submitted by Jackie Alcock)

"I hope that they like the way that I tackle rug hooking which is maybe a more playful and you know bright perspective," she said.

Alcock's work will be on display throughout the year for the public's viewing pleasure.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador