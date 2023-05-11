Dive into 40 years of retro gaming at Corner Brook's newest arcade

Forever Gaming opened in the Valley Mall last week, giving video game fans young and old have a new place to hang out in Corner Brook.

Video game fans young and old have a new place to hang out in Corner Brook with the opening of a brand new arcade.

The Forever Gaming Game Centre opened in the Valley Mall last week, housing over 40 years and eight generations of games and consoles.

Owner Wayne Joyce said Forever Gaming started as a way to spread the joy of retro gaming around the west coast of Newfoundland with events in the region. He said his new location is a dream come true.

"We hope people are able to understand the value to be able to play everything from my youth, up until all the games that every generation has grown up with," Joyce told CBC News Wednesday.

"There's a great value in playing the original games on the real machines and hardware."

Retro gaming fan Mark Quilty quickly took to games like Pac-Man and Dig Dug, and said he sees the arcade as a great way to introduce some of his favourites to younger gamers.

"It's such an amenity for a small community like Corner Brook," Quilty said. "I didn't grow up with a lot of these, I found them on my own. I like that other people are doing the same."

