Hundreds gather to protest plan to use Corner Brook Civic Centre annex for nursing school

An estimated 300 people gathered at City Hall in Corner Brook Saturday to protest a proposed plan to turn the city's Civic Centre annex into the new home of the Western Regional School of Nursing.

The idea was brought forward by Corner Brook Mayor Jim Parsons last week, who said plans for a new recreation centre encompassing the existing gymnasium and pool at Grenfell Campus will leave the existing annex in need of a purpose.

In the week following, many in the community have spoken out against the move, saying the space is a valued recreational centre in the community. Tracey Drover, a local soccer coach, is one of them.

"We still don't have enough facilities, and now they're going to take away our largest facility? It's a little disappointing without consultation," she said Saturday.

Drover came up with the idea of a protest at City Hall, which brought members of the community to the building's front steps just after noon Saturday. She said the protest was organized in two groups to follow physical distancing guidelines.

"I think people were a little apprehensive to gather at first, feeling like for many this is the first time we've done anything like this," she said. "But as we started to walk, I think people realized we started to have support."

"We had people of all ages, all different types of user groups. I think we were all really surprised at ourselves," she added. "All there for the same cause but for all different reasons."

Protesters 'can't see the logic' in decision

Tom Stewart, western director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Basketball Association and fellow protest organizer, defined the mood of protesters as "gobsmacked, almost angry."

"Every single person, no matter what group or organization they are here representing, can't see the logic in taking away a facility like the annex," he said during the protest. "We're really left with no facilities at all after the Annex would be closed, other than the Grenfell gym. And the Grenfell gym itself cannot accommodate the user groups that demand it currently."

"It's not just one or two sports that are affected. It's the entire community."

Tom Stewart, seen in this file photo from 2019, says losing the annex as a recreational space would impact the entire community. (Brian McHugh/CBC)

Mayor Parsons, along with Deputy Mayor Bill Griffin, met with protesters outside City Hall Saturday, but Stewart said he believes the parties aren't on the same page.

"I think we have two messages being heard, and I don't think there's a lot of communication today," he said. "The user groups and the people who are out here on the sidewalk are stating very vocally their objection to this, and the mayor and deputy mayor have countered with their opinion."

"I think we have to go forward with a discussion that will see this through. With a positive outcome, and one that makes sense to everybody."

City can accommodate all parties in new facility: mayor

Following the protest, Parsons thanked protesters for voicing their opinion, and said the city is considering all of it's options.

"This is an important group in our community, and a lot of people use that space," he said.

"Do I think that they can be accommodated in our new recreational space, which encompasses the old Grenfell gym? Yeah, and I think that's the premise we're working on."

Parsons said $25 million is being invested to convert part of Grenfell Campus into the new city-run rec centre, and he sees the finished product as an upgrade to the annex where everyone can be accommodated.

"In this year, when we're … inundated with this traffic, we're still able to accommodate it easily," he said. "I know people say they can't get gym time, well that's not the case."

Corner Brook Mayor Jim Parsons, left, spoke with organizers during the protest. (Submitted by Manny March)

"I've had zero hours booked on Fridays in October … Saturday afternoons and evenings are usually completely dead," he added. "I do think there's opportunities here where we can communicate better with the user groups to facilitate usage in the new space."

As part of the proposed arrangement with Western Health, Parsons said the city will front the cost of renovation at the annex for the nursing school, which will then be paid off by the health authority over the period of it's lease.

Western Health will also pay an additional, separate lease fee to the city, Parsons said, which is estimated to be valued at around $300,000 — money that will help offset the $1 million annual subsidy for the Civic Centre.

"The clock is ticking. They need to build or renovate something very soon, and that's the reality here," he said. "It is an opportunity for us, and we have to make a decision whether or not the upside is worth the downside."

Stewart said the annex's different user groups will meet in the near future, hoping to bring unified message to city council.

"I'm optimistic that with what I see today, at least our feelings and opinions are known now," he said.

"Things can happen within council, and things can happen without. So we're hoping for a positive outcome."

Parsons said the city hoped to meet with user groups before the issue was made public, and hopes they can get to a place where all needs are met.