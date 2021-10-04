This St. John's movie buff built a video store in his basement as his feature presentation

What started as a bar in the basement of his St. John's home, quickly turned into a time capsule of the 1990s.

Corey Lynch built Megahit Video, an homage to video rental stores of yesteryear.

It has the categories by film, the front desk, the snacks and the feeling of a Friday night from 20 years ago.

"What we've heard most is just people are really having those memories, craving that connection again, but also wanting to experience it with their kids which is something I hear over and over," Lynch told CBC News in a recent interview.

"It seems kind of unimportant on the surface, but sometimes those things that seem, in the overall scheme, to be unimportant, are actually some of the most important things you have. That's your memories, and people want to touch those again I think."

Watch the full interview with CBC's Carolyn Stokes above.

