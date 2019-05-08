Corey Hart surprises Torbay school with $10K worth of musical instruments
Partnered with MusiCounts Band Aid Program to surprise students at Juniper Ridge Intermediate
Before he takes his tour across the country, Canadian music legend Corey Hart surprised a school in Torbay, N.L., with $10,000 worth of brand new musical instruments.
Hart partnered with the MusiCounts Band Aid Program to bring the instruments to Juniper Ridge Intermediate, which has students from Grade 5-7.
The MusiCounts program supports more than 1,000 Canadian schools and provides them with up to $15,000 in instruments to outfit a music program.
Hart also took the stage at the school's gymnasium for a special performance and question and answer session with the students.
It’s going to be another great day at JRI!!! <a href="https://t.co/WFzevZbm2x">pic.twitter.com/WFzevZbm2x</a>—@JuniperRidgeNL
On Friday, Hart will kick off his Never Surrender Tour at Mile One Centre in St. John's, starting his return to life on the road.
The concert also marks Hart's return to the city where he started his musical journey back in 1985, just as he was becoming an international idol.
It will also be his 57th birthday.
Earlier this year, Hart was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.