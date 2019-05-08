Skip to Main Content
Corey Hart surprises Torbay school with $10K worth of musical instruments
The Canadian music icon partnered with the MusiCounts Band Aid Program to surprise students at Juniper Ridge Intermediate.

Corey Hart, a rock icon in the 1980s, is kicking off his first tour in 20 years in St. John's on May 31. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Before he takes his tour across the country, Canadian music legend Corey Hart surprised a school in Torbay, N.L., with $10,000 worth of brand new musical instruments.

Hart partnered with the MusiCounts Band Aid Program to bring the instruments to Juniper Ridge Intermediate, which has students from Grade 5-7.

The MusiCounts program supports more than 1,000 Canadian schools and provides them with up to $15,000 in instruments to outfit a music program.

Hart also took the stage at the school's gymnasium for a special performance and question and answer session with the students.

On Friday, Hart will kick off his Never Surrender Tour at Mile One Centre in St. John's, starting his return to life on the road.

The concert also marks Hart's return to the city where he started his musical journey back in 1985, just as he was becoming an international idol.

Corey Hart holds a press conference before the first show of his first headliner tour in 1985. The show was in St. John's, at the old Memorial Stadium. (Submitted)

It will also be his 57th birthday.

Earlier this year, Hart was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Corey Hart performs "Never Surrender" at the 2019 Juno Awards. 3:05

