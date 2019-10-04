Fortune man arrested for stealing copper wire from substation, causes blackout

A 29-year-old man has been charged after allegedly breaking into the Greenhill power substation in Grand Bank and stealing copper wiring.

Burin Peninsula RCMP were called to a break-in in progress at the Newfoundland Power property mid-morning Thursday.

Officers found the man and arrested him nearby, police said in a press release Friday afternoon, after a search of his vehicle turned up "a quantity" of copper wire.

The heist caused a blackout for "a large number of residents," who were left without power for 11 hours, police said.

RCMP warned of the danger people put themselves in when choosing to "engage in this sort of crime," in areas of high voltage.

"Their actions can have fatal consequences for both themselves and the employees that work on site," the release said.

The Fortune man is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, possession of break and enter tools, break and enter with intent, and mischief causing danger to life.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance in December.

