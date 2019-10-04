Fortune man arrested for stealing copper wire from substation, causes blackout
29-year-old charged with theft over $5,000, break and enter, mischief
A 29-year-old man has been charged after allegedly breaking into the Greenhill power substation in Grand Bank and stealing copper wiring.
Burin Peninsula RCMP were called to a break-in in progress at the Newfoundland Power property mid-morning Thursday.
Officers found the man and arrested him nearby, police said in a press release Friday afternoon, after a search of his vehicle turned up "a quantity" of copper wire.
The heist caused a blackout for "a large number of residents," who were left without power for 11 hours, police said.
RCMP warned of the danger people put themselves in when choosing to "engage in this sort of crime," in areas of high voltage.
"Their actions can have fatal consequences for both themselves and the employees that work on site," the release said.
The Fortune man is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, possession of break and enter tools, break and enter with intent, and mischief causing danger to life.
He is scheduled to make a court appearance in December.
Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.