Thieves make off with copper wire and ... a street lamp

Police in Twillingate are investigating the theft of copper wire and a street lamp from a Newfoundland Power substation.

The RCMP received a report around 10:30 a.m. on June 4 of a break-in at the substation in Summerford, from an employee of the company

It's believed the theft occurred overnight on May 27 into the 28, and there was no damage to the building.

The items are valued at an estimated $3,500.