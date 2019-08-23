Luke Cooper's family accusing RCMP of mishandling his case. Here's how that process unfolds

Sheila Cooper filed a complaint on Aug. 7 against the Sheshatshiu detachment of the RCMP. (CBC)

The RCMP has confirmed it has received a complaint from the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission in relation to its investigation of 43-year-old Luke Cooper's disappearance in July 2018.

Sheila Cooper filed the complaint on Aug. 7, as she believes the Sheshatshiu RCMP detachment has been mishandling her brother's case.

"We will review the complaint in detail and respond to the commission, as per the process in place, which we fully support," an RCMP spokesperson told CBC News Friday in an emailed statement.

"Civilian review is essential for ensuring public trust and confidence. We will participate fully in this complaints process."

Luke Cooper disappeared after his canoe capsized on the North West River, and is presumed dead — but his body has not been recovered.

The process

According to the CRCC a copy of the complaint is issued to the RCMP under the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Act.

The RCMP will then assign an investigator to the complaint, and may follow up with the complainer for more information or a statement.

The CRCC provides information to all complainers with an attached copy of their complaint. (iStock)

Then the RCMP has to keep the complainer updated on the status of the investigation – within 45 days of receiving a complaint from the commission, and with monthly updates until the investigation is finished.

It may also ask for an informal resolution, which means all parties involved in the complaint have to agree to specific terms for a resolution in writing.

An informal resolution ends the investigation of a complaint, and the CRCC considers it resolved.

The outcome

If a complaint is not informally resolved, and the investigation is carried out, the RCMP will give the complainer a report when it's finished.

That report will include a summary of the complaint, the RCMP's findings, an explanation of any action that the RCMP has taken or will be taking, and information about the right to refer the complaint back to the CRCC for review.

According to the CRCC, the RCMP may in some cases refuse to investigate or continue an investigation into a complaint.

If a complaint is refused, the RCMP will notify the complainer of its decision and the reasons for it.

If a complainer disagrees with the RCMP's decision, they may refer their complaint to the CRCC for an independent review, but will have to wait for the RCMP to provide them with a report, in writing, outlining how it has addressed the complaint.

