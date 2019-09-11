The struggling Cook's Harbour fishery: A Land & Sea archival special

For years, Cook's Harbour punched above its weight in the fishery.

The small community was one of the Northern Peninsula's most productive fishing ports for its size. It was not unusual to see up to 40 longliners and draggers crowded around the town's single wharf in mid-July. The town also had its own FPI-run fish plant, a feeder for the larger one in St. Anthony.

Jim Larkin of the Fisherman's Committee said that additional facilities in Cook's Harbour would bring even more employment to the community. (CBC)

With nine trap crews working out of Cook's Harbour as well, the town was clearly a busy one for the fishery. The fish plant employed 55 people working around the clock during the season but still had to send some product on to St. Anthony, said Jim Larkin of the Fishermen's Committee.

With more facilities, Larkin said, Cook's Harbour could be even busier — it wouldn't have to turn away boats when there just wasn't any more room at the wharf, for example.

"Be a lot more employment if you had the facilities that we'd like to have here."

Trouble in Cook's Harbour

But when Land & Sea visited in the summer of 1985, things were looking bleak.

Three months into the year's fishery, the gillnetters along the coastline were facing a failure of a season.

They'd started their season in May off Cow Head, working their way up toward Cook's Harbour, and it was the same everywhere — no fish.

Even with 55 employees and round-the-clock operations, the Cook's Harbour FPI plant still had to send fish to St. Anthony for processing. (CBC)

The failure was leading to tension between the trap fishermen and the draggers, who were getting less fish — but still hauling in thousands of pounds. Local fishermen were frustrated, feeling like they were suffering at the expense of those with larger boats and more gear.

How did it turn out for the fishery off Cook's Harbour in 1985? Watch the full episode below to find out.

Want more Land & Sea? Click here to see a playlist of archival episodes on our YouTube channel, and you can watch more recent episodes on our CBC Gem streaming service here.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador