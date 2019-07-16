An oil spill caused a traffic delay in St. John's. The weird part? It was cooking oil
Emergency crews were on scene Tuesday afternoon near a section of the Prince Philip parkway.
Slippery conditions were reported on a part of the Prince Philip Parkway
Some motorists in St. John's experienced delays Tuesday afternoon because of cooking oil that spilled from a truck, according to Memorial University.
Traffic was moving slowly through the area of Wicklow Street, Clinch Crescent and Morrissey Road.
Emergency crews were on the scene to help clean up the oil and help directing traffic.
While the oil has been cleaned up since the initial spill, traffic is still slow-moving through the area.
Some Metrobus routes were affected, according to a Memorial University statement.
