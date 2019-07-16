An oil spill caused a traffic delay in St. John's. The weird part? It was cooking oil

Crews clean up cooking oil spilled on the Prince Philip Parkway on Tuesday afternoon. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Some motorists in St. John's experienced delays Tuesday afternoon because of cooking oil that spilled from a truck, according to Memorial University.

Slippery conditions were reported on a section of the Prince Philip Parkway, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Traffic was moving slowly through the area of Wicklow Street, Clinch Crescent and Morrissey Road.

Emergency crews were on the scene to help clean up the oil and help directing traffic.

A cooking oil spill slowed traffic on Tuesday afternoon as lanes were closed for crews to clean up. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

While the oil has been cleaned up since the initial spill, traffic is still slow-moving through the area.

Some Metrobus routes were affected, according to a Memorial University statement.

