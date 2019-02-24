Cooking program at Marguerite's Place provides life skills and confidence for residents

Linda Richards has already taken on a lot over the past three years living at Marguerite's Place, a supportive housing space run by the St. John's Status of Women Council — and now she's adding cooking lessons to the list, thanks to a new pilot program.

When she moved into one of the space's eight self-contained apartments, meant to help women move toward independence, Richards was homeless, studying for her high school diploma, and being treated for cancer.

"I was dealing with two types of cancer and I had to stop school for a while to get my treatments and everything," she told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"My emotions were up and down, but family, and friends and staff from Marguerite's Place made me more strong, and brave, and courageous."

Richards has since completed her high school diploma and has gone through her cancer treatments. She says she loves to learn, so when she heard an eight-week cooking program was coming to Marguerite's Place, she was excited for the opportunity.

"I love it. I love cooking. You learn how to use the Crock-Pot and the food comes out delicious," she said.

"I was looking forward to it. I love learning new things and it helps my skills."

Always a dream

Housing co-ordinator Raylene Noftall told CBC News that the staff at Marguerite's Place always wanted to provide a cooking class.

"We have eight women who live here, and every woman who comes in has individual goals, but a lot of times part of gaining skills for independent living are basic life skills like cooking and cleaning," Noftall said.

"The women are really enjoying it. We're into the fourth week now, I think, but it also helps them build a sense of community."

Richards was homeless and fighting cancer before finding a home at Marguerite's Place. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Noftall said funding for not-for-profits is always an obstacle, so programs such as the newly offered cooking class can get put on the back burner when spending priorities are being set. The council sought out community partners, beginning with Bridges to Hope, but funding fell though.

However, shortly before Christmas, Noftall said, real estate firm Royal LePage contacted the council to make a donation.

"We used that then and created the cooking program," she said.

"Myself and my student just went in last week and they donated more money.… So the hope is to get a lot of women to take those Crock-Pots and we'll be able to replenish those with the additional funds. So they can take them when they move on."

