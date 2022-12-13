And CBC N.L.'s Cookie Champion-'chip' winner is…
They baked, they voted and they have a winner!
CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's Cookie Champion is Scott Schillereff of St. John's, with his recipe for the Holiday Hermit Cookie.
Big thanks to the five bakers and judges — Ashley Brauweiler, Peter Cowan, Anthony Germain, Krissy Holmes and Adam Walsh.
It was a very close contest that initially ending up in a tie between Scott's cookies and Rexine Martin's gluten-free cinnamon sugar sugar cookies, baked by Ashley Brauweiler.
After getting two votes each, the judges moved into a sudden-death vote, with the hermit cookies winning 2-1.
Check out the recipes of the five finalists below, and on our Instagram page CBCNL.
We will also be posting other cookie recipes that you submitted all over Christmas.
Thanks for playing along, and start scouring your cookbooks for next year's contest!
Holiday Hermit Cookies — Scott Schillereff of St. John's
Prep time: 15 min. Cook time: 12 min. Makes about 30 cookies.
Ingredients:
- 1½ cups whole wheat flour (can use entirely almond flour for gluten-free version)
- 1½ cups almond flour
- 1 tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp salt
- 1½ tsp cinnamon
- ¼ tsp nutmeg (no more! It is a strong flavour)
- ¾ cup raisins or dried currants, chopped into coarse crumbs
- ¾ cup dried cranberries, chopped into coarse crumbs
- 1½ cups pecans, whole or pieces, coarsely chopped
- 1 cup chocolate chips, dark or semi-sweet
- 1 cup butter, melted
- 2/3 cup brown sugar (or sugar substitute)
- 2 large eggs
- ½ cup coffee, brewed or instant, cooled
Instructions:
1. Move two oven racks close to middle of oven and preheat to 350 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper (or silicone baking mats).
2. In medium mixing bowl, thoroughly combine flours, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg (make sure nutmeg is thoroughly distributed).
3. Stir in raisins, cranberries, pecans and chocolate chips.
4. In separate mixing bowl, whisk together butter, sugar, eggs and coffee.
5. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and stir gently until just well combined (do not overwork). Refrigerate dough for 10-20 min (easier to handle).
6. Once dough is chilled, form into balls about 1.5 inches diameter (easiest with wet hands; less sticking). Place on baking sheets about 2 inches apart; flatten slightly with fingers. Can also roll on lightly floured board to ½ inch thick and cut shapes with cookie cutter.
7. Stagger the two baking sheets on the oven racks and bake 12 minutes until slightly brown.
8. Remove sheets and transfer cookies to cooling racks for 20 minutes to let firm up*.
Gluten-Free Cinnamon Sugar Cookies — Rexine Martin
Ingredients:
- 4 eggs
- ¾ cup + 1 tbsp sugar
- ¼ tsp salt
- ½ tsp vanilla
- ½ cup melted butter
- ¾ cup coconut flour, sifted
- 2 tsp ground cinnamon
Instructions:
1. Combine eggs, sugar salt, vanilla and melted butter. Mix well.
2. Stir in coconut flour.
3. Let rest for 5-6 minutes to allow batter to thicken.
4. Form dough into 1½-inch balls amd drop them into a mixture of the ground cinnamon and 1 tbsp of sugar. You can move them around with a fork, to make sure they are coated with the cinnamon and sugar.
5. Place on parchment paper-lined cookie sheet 2 inches apart. Lightly flatten with a fork.
6. Bake for 15 minutes at 375 F. Makes about two dozen cookies.
Skor Bar Cookies (Christmas Crackle) — Sandy Hollett
Ingredients:
- 1 can of sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated!)
- 1 package of Skor pieces (in the chocolate chip section of the grocery store)
- 1 regular size box of Ritz crackers (plain)
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
2. Grease an 8 x 8 baking pan.
3. Remove Ritz crackers from box, without opening inner package. Take a rolling pin and roll over bag of crackers to finely crush them.
4. In large bowl combine all of the Ritz crumbs, the can of condensed milk, and about 2/3 of the package of Skor pieces.
5. Pat mixture firmly into your prepared pan, and top with remaining Skor pieces.
6. Bake at 350 F degrees for 8-10 minutes — no more!
7. Let cool completely in pan before cutting into squares.
Chewy Fruitcake Cookies - Barbara Crawford
Ingredients:
- 1⅓ cups flour
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp ground cloves
- ½ tsp nutmeg
- ½ cup butter
- ½ cup light brown sugar
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1½ cups chopped mixed dried fruit
Instructions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or lightly spray the cookie sheet with cooking spray.
2. In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, salt, baking soda and spices.
3. In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla and blend thoroughly.
4. Add the flour mixture to the creamed butter. Lightly mix — be careful not to overmix. Fold in the dried fruit.
5. Roll the cookies into 1-inch balls and drop on to the lined cookie sheet about 2 inches apart.
6. Bake for 12 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Don't overcook or they won't be as chewy.
7. Cool for 10 minutes on the cookie sheet, then remove to a wire rack.
Aero Bar Squares — Marilyn Best
Ingredients:
- 2 cups coconut
- 2 cups graham wafer crumbs
- ¼ cup butter melted
- ¼ tsp vanilla
- 1 can condensed milk
- 5 Aero chocolate bars
Instructions:
1. Mix coconut, graham wafer crumbs, butter sweetened condensed milk and vanilla.
2. Press into a 8 x 8 or 9 x 9 pan. Bake at 325 F for 10-12 minutes.
3. Remove from oven.
4. Place 5 Aero bars over the warm base. Once softened, spread evenly.
5. Place in fridge until chocolate hardens. Cut into squares. It helps to use parchment paper for easy removal.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?