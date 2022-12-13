And CBC N.L.'s Cookie Champion-'chip' winner is…

They baked, they voted and they have a winner!

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's Cookie Champion is Scott Schillereff of St. John's, with his recipe for the Holiday Hermit Cookie.

Big thanks to the five bakers and judges — Ashley Brauweiler, Peter Cowan, Anthony Germain, Krissy Holmes and Adam Walsh.

It was a very close contest that initially ending up in a tie between Scott's cookies and Rexine Martin's gluten-free cinnamon sugar sugar cookies, baked by Ashley Brauweiler .

After getting two votes each, the judges moved into a sudden-death vote, with the hermit cookies winning 2-1.

Adam Walsh says baking Scott Schellereff's winning recipe was a little tricky — his oven broke a week ago and he had to come into the CBC building to make the cookies. (Stephanie Kinsella/CBC News)

Check out the recipes of the five finalists below, and on our Instagram page CBCNL.

We will also be posting other cookie recipes that you submitted all over Christmas.

Thanks for playing along, and start scouring your cookbooks for next year's contest!

Holiday Hermit Cookies — Scott Schillereff of St. John's

Prep time: 15 min. Cook time: 12 min. Makes about 30 cookies.

Ingredients:

1½ cups whole wheat flour (can use entirely almond flour for gluten-free version)

1½ cups almond flour

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg (no more! It is a strong flavour)

¾ cup raisins or dried currants, chopped into coarse crumbs

¾ cup dried cranberries, chopped into coarse crumbs

1½ cups pecans, whole or pieces, coarsely chopped

1 cup chocolate chips, dark or semi-sweet

1 cup butter, melted

2/3 cup brown sugar (or sugar substitute)

2 large eggs

½ cup coffee, brewed or instant, cooled

Instructions:

1. Move two oven racks close to middle of oven and preheat to 350 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper (or silicone baking mats).

2. In medium mixing bowl, thoroughly combine flours, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg (make sure nutmeg is thoroughly distributed).

3. Stir in raisins, cranberries, pecans and chocolate chips.

4. In separate mixing bowl, whisk together butter, sugar, eggs and coffee.

5. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and stir gently until just well combined (do not overwork). Refrigerate dough for 10-20 min (easier to handle).

6. Once dough is chilled, form into balls about 1.5 inches diameter (easiest with wet hands; less sticking). Place on baking sheets about 2 inches apart; flatten slightly with fingers. Can also roll on lightly floured board to ½ inch thick and cut shapes with cookie cutter.

7. Stagger the two baking sheets on the oven racks and bake 12 minutes until slightly brown.

8. Remove sheets and transfer cookies to cooling racks for 20 minutes to let firm up*.

Gluten-Free Cinnamon Sugar Cookies — Rexine Martin

Ingredients:

4 eggs

¾ cup + 1 tbsp sugar

¼ tsp salt

½ tsp vanilla

½ cup melted butter

¾ cup coconut flour, sifted

2 tsp ground cinnamon

Instructions:

1. Combine eggs, sugar salt, vanilla and melted butter. Mix well.

2. Stir in coconut flour.

3. Let rest for 5-6 minutes to allow batter to thicken.

4. Form dough into 1½-inch balls amd drop them into a mixture of the ground cinnamon and 1 tbsp of sugar. You can move them around with a fork, to make sure they are coated with the cinnamon and sugar.

5. Place on parchment paper-lined cookie sheet 2 inches apart. Lightly flatten with a fork.

6. Bake for 15 minutes at 375 F. Makes about two dozen cookies.

Ashley Brauweiler described these gluten-free cinnamon sugar cookies as 'little pillows of heaven.' Fact check: true! (Stephanie Kinsella/CBC News)

Skor Bar Cookies (Christmas Crackle) — Sandy Hollett

Ingredients:

1 can of sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated!)

1 package of Skor pieces (in the chocolate chip section of the grocery store)

1 regular size box of Ritz crackers (plain)

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. Grease an 8 x 8 baking pan.

3. Remove Ritz crackers from box, without opening inner package. Take a rolling pin and roll over bag of crackers to finely crush them.

4. In large bowl combine all of the Ritz crumbs, the can of condensed milk, and about 2/3 of the package of Skor pieces.

5. Pat mixture firmly into your prepared pan, and top with remaining Skor pieces.

6. Bake at 350 F degrees for 8-10 minutes — no more!

7. Let cool completely in pan before cutting into squares.

Krissy Holmes says she loved Sandy Hollett's three-ingredient recipe, and even made a gluten-free version of it too. (Stephanie Kinsella/CBC News)

Chewy Fruitcake Cookies - Barbara Crawford

Ingredients:

1⅓ cups flour

½ tsp salt

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp ground cloves

½ tsp nutmeg

½ cup butter

½ cup light brown sugar

½ cup sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1½ cups chopped mixed dried fruit

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or lightly spray the cookie sheet with cooking spray.

2. In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, salt, baking soda and spices.

3. In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla and blend thoroughly.

4. Add the flour mixture to the creamed butter. Lightly mix — be careful not to overmix. Fold in the dried fruit.

5. Roll the cookies into 1-inch balls and drop on to the lined cookie sheet about 2 inches apart.

6. Bake for 12 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Don't overcook or they won't be as chewy.

7. Cool for 10 minutes on the cookie sheet, then remove to a wire rack.

Anthony Germain went straight to the source, calling Barbara Crawford in Happy Valley-Goose Bay to make sure he got her chewy fruitcake cookies just right. (Stephanie Kinsella/CBC News)

Aero Bar Squares — Marilyn Best

Ingredients:

2 cups coconut

2 cups graham wafer crumbs

¼ cup butter melted

¼ tsp vanilla

1 can condensed milk

5 Aero chocolate bars

Instructions:

1. Mix coconut, graham wafer crumbs, butter sweetened condensed milk and vanilla.

2. Press into a 8 x 8 or 9 x 9 pan. Bake at 325 F for 10-12 minutes.

3. Remove from oven.

4. Place 5 Aero bars over the warm base. Once softened, spread evenly.

5. Place in fridge until chocolate hardens. Cut into squares. It helps to use parchment paper for easy removal.

Peter Cowan says he got some ingredient-location help in the grocery store aisle for his Aero bar cookies. (Stephanie Kinsella/CBC News)