Tory justice critic wants RNC to 'justify' changes to Stella support dog program

The Opposition justice critic says the public deserves to know why Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial police force has decided to change the way it offers its therapy dog program.

"I don't understand the reasoning and the rationale behind that," said Helen Conway Ottenheimer on Monday.

"And I think there's a responsibility on the part of the RNC leadership to justify the decision to really demote Stella in terms of the public and the community outreach."

The Tory MHA for Harbour Main was reacting to a CBC Investigates story that revealed the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's support dog and its handler, Const. Krista Fagan, have been sidelined since last summer.

The RNC has denied dozens of community requests for Stella and Fagan, documents show, with the duo instructed only to do employee wellness work.

Weekly meetings with the Department of Justice's victim services division were halted by the RNC around the same time.

In a statement Friday, Chief Patrick Roche said the "Stella initiative is still active and is currently focusing on providing internal supports for our membership."

The chief's statement said, "The primary role of the [police service dog] Stella program is to provide support services within the RNC and the justice system, including within provincial courts and victims services."

Roche's statement did not address the decision to halt Stella's interactions with victim services. He has turned down repeated requests for interviews.

The RNC did not respond to a followup inquiry Friday specifically about victim services.

Myra James, who served with the Hamilton Police Service for three decades, visited Stella and her handler, Const. Krista Fagan, after following them on social media. (Submitted by Myra James )

Myra James, a retired sergeant with the Hamilton Police Service, said she's disappointed by the news and hopes the RNC will reconsider its position.

"You can't put a value on her being an ambassador, whether she's a dog or not. But she was out there," said James on Monday.

"She brings smiles to the faces of senior citizens and victims of crime and employees and so on and so forth. So I would hope that the RNC revisit this, reinstate her position as far as community outreach is concerned."

James, who is a member of the International Association of Women Police, became interested in the support dog program after hearing about it from RNC officers.

She travelled from Hamilton to visit Fagan and Stella, and later invited them to a conference in Niagara Falls, where there were delegates from over 50 countries.

James said Stella was immediately put to work comforting members of the Toronto Police Service who had lost one of their fellow officers.

"Stella provided some much, much needed comfort and support to a number of officers from the Toronto police that had suffered the loss of one of their members during the conference," said James.

"So all of the Toronto officers worked together in one room and just to provide support to each other and Stella was there."

What documents say about the RNC's Stella service dog program Duration 3:11 What documents say about the RNC's Stella service dog program

NDP MHA Lela Evans is also weighing in on the future of the support dog program.

"Victims need support as they navigate the justice system, and this is what Stella provides," Evans said in a statement.

"This program must continue to support victims, and not only limited to mental health supports of staff and employees of the RNC. We hope that the minister of justice recognizes the value of this program for victims and ensures its future isn't in jeopardy."

Conway Ottenheimer said police have a responsibility to be accountable to the public. Without communication, she said, police are at risk of losing the pubic's trust.

"There's a public outcry, yet we have silence from the leadership and from the minister [of justice]," she said.

"That's just not good enough."

