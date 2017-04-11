Hold your caps, pack your gowns: MUN postpones convocation for virtual celebration

Memorial University will make a decision in June about when and how to hold a convocation for graduates. This week's ceremonies have been postponed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. (John Gushue/CBC)

For the class of 2020 at Memorial University, which is completing years of long days and late nights of study, there will be no hats to toss, no stage to walk across and no hands to shake.

About 2,500 students would normally celebrate convocation in St. John's this week. It's usually a time full of anticipation, but the mood this year is a little anticlimactic because convocations have been postponed on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ryley Siscoe, valedictorian of the 2020 nursing class at MUN's Centre for Nursing Studies, is disappointed. Although Siscoe, who completed a B.A. in political science before switching career paths, did not attend his convocation for his first degree — frustrating his parents — he had been looking forward to celebrating this time around with classmates.

"It just feels like everything's kind of ending, but just not the way we wanted it to," said Siscoe. "It's a bit of a letdown … it creates a sense of closure for the program. Everyone was kind of looking forward to being able to walk across the stage, getting pictures together. So, yeah. It's a bit of a bummer."

Graduates won't get hooded, or hand shakes on stage this week. Instead the university will hold a virtual celebration on Facebook Live called Hats Off. (Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador/YouTube)

Siscoe and his classmates spent the last term in clinical placements, meaning many have not seen each other in months.

"We're fortunate in the sense that there's a very strong demand for nurses right now," he said. "So once we go into our jobs, it becomes that much more difficult to come back together."

Months of planning

Victoria Collins, Memorial's executive director of marketing and communications, said officials start planning the spring convocations in January, for nine ceremonies in St. John's and one in Corner Brook.

Collins said graduates will be granted their degrees, diplomas and certificates "in absentia" in a meeting of MUN's Senate on Thursday.

"This kind of meeting happens associated with every convocation, but it's usually not noticed by anybody," said Collins.

About 2,500 students were set to graduate this spring. Instead of hosting a series of ceremonies at the Arts and Culture Centre, this year the university will mail degrees, diplomas and certificates to students. (Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador/YouTube)

She said officials had been hoping to invite students back to walk across the stage and get their degrees during the usually smaller fall convocation ceremony in October.

However, Memorial — like many other universities across the country — is now preparing to deliver fall courses virtually, because there is no indication from public health officials when it will be safe for them to resume.

"At this point we can't tell you when we'll be allowed to have a large event with a large number of people," she said.

Collins said a decision about rescheduling this spring's convocation will be made in June.

She said work now turns to mailing about more than 2,500 parchments to the new graduates.

Hats off, all the same

Like most events during the pandemic, celebrations for graduates on Thursday night will be virtual.

The university is hosting an event called Hats Off on Facebook, with comedian Trent McClellan, musician Alan Doyle and folk duo The Fortunate Ones.

Jenny Mallard, a 2020 bachelor of commerce graduate, will give a speech about a timely theme: resiliency.

"This is just one extra thing, one extra thing we need to push through, and we'll get through it," she said.

