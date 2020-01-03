Government seeking outside help in contract talks with N.L. physicians

The provincial government is looking for outside expertise to help the Department of Health in contract negotiations with the group representing physicians in Newfoundland and Labrador.

And the Opposition says it's proof the government is not up to the important task of hammering out a memorandum of understanding with the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association.

Opposition finance critic Tony Wakeham says the search for consultants is an admission the government isn't prepared for negotiations. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

"That tells me that they haven't done anything to get ready for this," said Opposition finance critic and Stephenville-Port au Port MHA Tony Wakeham.

"They're acknowledging they no longer have the expertise in-house to negotiate, which is again another concern and speaks to some of the erosion of the public service."

The Department of Health and Community Services and the Human Resources Secretariat have issued a request for proposals, seeking advisory and consulting services as talks loom with the NLMA.

The RFP seeks interested parties who can assist in preparing for the negotiations, and to assist during the negotiation process.

The closing date for proposals is Jan. 23.

Consulting help 'not typical'

CBC News has requested an interview with Health Minister John Haggie.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the department said officials have been in regular contact with the NLMA "and is seeking support as per the RFP to assist with negotiations."

The government "routinely uses the RFP process to obtain subject matter expertise," the statement added. "Government will not be commenting directly on negotiations until an agreement has been reached."

A spokesperson for the NLMA said the RFP is not typical in the leadup to negotiations, but said the association was made aware of government's intentions.

"The NLMA is pleased that the government is showing some focus on getting ready to begin negotiations. If this helps increase the government's capacity to facilitate negotiations, then the NLMA is supportive," the statement reads.

If the government did not have the capacity to begin negotiations then we believe it should have initiated this process a long while ago. - NLMA statement

The last contract with the NLMA expired more than two years ago, and the NLMA is "frustrated" that the government is only now taking this measure to get ready.

"If the government did not have the capacity to begin negotiations then we believe it should have initiated this process a long while ago."

John Haggie is the provincial minister of health and community services. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Haggie has previously stated that negotiations would commence early in 2020, and the NLMA plans to apply pressure to ensure that time frame is met.

"We want to move quickly to begin negotiations, whether this position is filled or not," the NLMA statement reads.

The NLMA represents 1,380 practising physicians, with physician services costing the government $500 million annually.

There's been a focus on changing the model of health delivery in the province, including a desire to replace the longstanding fee-for-service structure for family physicians with what's called a "blended capitation" formula. Proponents believe this switch would encourage health promotion, wellness and teamwork with other health professionals.

Wakeham says that process cannot truly advance until there is a new deal with doctors.

"If you want to talk about changing to a blended model of payment, then those negotiations need to be complete. If you want to talk about using virtual health care, those negotiations need to be done. This is not just about money. This is about changing how we deliver and how we access physician services in this province," said Wakeham.

As for the search for consultants, Wakeham said, it's an admission they "no longer have the expertise to negotiate."

