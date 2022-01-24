Higher N.L. taxes driving contraband cigarette market, says convenience stores association

The association that represents convenience stores in Atlantic Canada is raising concerns about contraband cigarette sales in Newfoundland and Labrador, but is getting little sympathy — or agreement — from anti-smoking advocates.

The association, which speaks for roughly 1,000 retailers in the province, says its members reported revenue declines from cigarette sales of anywhere from 20 to 50 per cent last year, compared with pre-pandemic times in 2019.

Two successive tax increases by the provincial government — one in late 2020 and another in June — and another by the federal government is being blamed by the association for creating a scenario that has opened the door to organized crime.

Tax-exempt cigarettes manufactured on First Nations territories in Quebec and Ontario are being shipped into the province in growing quantities, alleges association president Mike Hammoud, who is based in Halifax.

The average price of a carton of legal cigarettes, which would be 200 cigarettes, is $175 per carton, including tax. You can get contraband tobacco for as little as $60 a carton anywhere in the province. - Mike Hammoud

"The average price of a carton of legal cigarettes, which would be 200 cigarettes, is $175 per carton, including tax. You can get contraband tobacco for as little as $60 a carton anywhere in the province," said Hammoud.

Here's an example of a package of cigarettes that is legal for sale in Newfoundland and Labrador, with what retailers call the "ugly brown," or drab brown standardized colour of the pacakge, regardless of the brand, along with prominent health warnings and health information messages. The plastic wrapping on a package also includes a 'Duty Paid' stamp, identifying the province in which applicable taxes have been paid. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Over the last two years, Hammoud said, roughly $20 in extra taxes has been added to a carton of cigarettes. He said that's driving smokers into the hands of bootleggers.

"We're hearing stories of people standing outside of convenience stores yelling to customers as they're coming in they can sell them a carton of cigarettes for a third of the price," said Hammoud.

CBC News asked numerous convenience store owners in the St. John's area for comment, but none would agree to a formal interview. Some said they feared reprisals for going public on the issue, with one blaming the slump in sales on tax increases by the provincial and federal governments

Newfoundland and Labrador has some of the highest tobacco taxes in the country, at 32.5 cents per cigarette.

The province also has one of the highest rates of smoking. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, 13 per cent of Canadians were regular smokers in 2020, the lowest percentage in recorded history, while the rate in Newfoundland and Labrador was 19 per cent.

Here's an example of contraband cigarettes seized by the RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador. Telltale signs that these products are illegal include the bright packaging, and a stamp indicating the cigarettes were 'Made In First Nations Territory.' (Terry Roberts/CBC)

For that reason, the Canadian Cancer Society applauds the provincial government for jacking up tobacco taxes, with Ottawa-based spokesman Rob Cunningham saying it's the best strategy for reducing smoking.

As for concerns raised by the convenience stores association, Cunningham is skeptical of the convenience store association's concerns.

"They have a commercial interest to exaggerate contraband [and] longtime links to the tobacco industry," he said.

Cunningham said he believes sales are down at convenience stores mainly because fewer people are smoking.

"The convenience stores association does not want cigarette sales to decline, and thus they use contraband as an argument against tobacco taxes," he said.

If there is an increase in contraband in recent years, Cunningham said, he believes it's starting from an extremely low base.

He agreed there should be vigorous efforts to stem the flow of contraband cigarettes but asserted convenience stores are "part of the problem" when it comes to efforts to reduce smoking and the related health effects.

"It is hypocritical of them to be critical of the government when they should be critical of themselves," said Cunningham, who accused retailers of routinely selling to customers under the legal age of 19.

If convenience stores were obeying the law, we would not have the problem of youth smoking that we have today. If youth couldn't get cigarettes, they wouldn't be smoking. But right now they're getting cigarettes and often [it's] convenience stores that are supplying them. - Rob Cunningham

"If convenience stores were obeying the law, we would not have the problem of youth smoking that we have today. If youth couldn't get cigarettes, they wouldn't be smoking. But right now they're getting cigarettes and often [it's] convenience stores that are supplying them."

Provincial Finance Minister Siobhan Coady refuses to single out contraband cigarettes.

If fewer cigarettes are being sold, she said recently, it's because of government-funded cessation programs, alternatives such as e-cigarettes, and a long-standing campaign to steer people, especially youth, away from cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The association that represents more than 1,000 convenience stores in Newfoundland and Labrador says there's a growing presence of contraband cigarettes — like those pictured here on display recently at RCMP headquarters in St. John's — in the province, and is blaming successive tax increases for creating an eager market for organized crime. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

And if contraband is curbing the flow of tax revenue into provincial coffers, Coady is not saying.

"There has been some volatility in [tobacco tax revenue], but it's not necessarily explained by one factor," she said. "We have increased taxation over the years but we are still collecting a significant amount of money in taxation."

In 2020-21, for example, the province received $134.8 million in tobacco tax revenue, up $10 million over the previous year, but notably lower than the $160.9 million collected five years ago.

Asked if the government's taxation approach has contributed to an increased presence of organized crime in the province, Coady said, "I don't have any any data that would suggest that," and added she has no regrets about increasing tobacco taxes.

"We're trying to discourage people from smoking. That is the crux of why we've increased cigarette taxation."

While he doesn't expect the government will roll back tax increases, Hammoud of the convenience stores association says more should be done to fight contraband, such as increasing funding for the RCMP.

And instead of combating smoking, Hammoud believes politicians who voted for higher tax rates were driven by a quest to increase government revenues in a province staring down the barrel of a financial crisis.

An estimated 1.56 million contraband cigarettes with a street value of about $625,000, and destined for St John's, were seized from a courier company by the RCMP in September. Investigators blamed organized crime for the largest illicit tobacco seizure in the province's history, but as of last week, no charges had been laid. (RCMP)

More than 45,000 Canadian deaths are due to smoking tobacco each year, and about 75 per cent of lung cancer deaths in Canada are due to smoking tobacco, according to the society.

Governments have been waging a battle against the tobacco industry for years, and tobacco control policies have gradually intensified, ranging from prominent health warnings and graphic photos on packages to strict regulations on how tobacco products can be displayed and sold in retail stores.

All cigarette packs must also be made with a standardized colour known as drab brown.

Legal tobacco products must also contain a stamp indicating that the relevant taxes have been paid, and identify the province in which those taxes were paid.

A national tobacco strategy released in 2018 committed to reducing tobacco use to less than five per cent of Canadians by 2035.

Staff Sgt. Tracy Edwards, in charge of the RCMP's organized crime unit, says investigators have noticed an increase in the presence of contraband cigarettes in Newfoundland and Labrador over the past two years. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

But there's growing evidence that smokers are taking the risk of buying illegal cigarettes, and that their availability is more widespread.

In September, the RCMP seized more than 1.5 million contraband cigarettes that were being transported by a courier company to multiple addresses in the St. John's area.

Investigators blamed organized crime for the shipment and said if the cigarettes had made their way into the illegal marketplace, it would have represented a tax loss to the province of about half a million dollars.

Nearly five months later, the RCMP says the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.

Meanwhile, colourful contraband cigarette packages labelled "Made In First Nations Territory" are being found discarded on the roadside or in places where smokers congregate.

Staff Sgt. Tracy Edwards, who leads the RCMP's organized crime unit in Newfoundland and Labrador, said the seizure of so-called "unstamped tobacco" has increased over the past two years, and those busts are getting bigger.

Edwards says the contraband is originating primarily from licensed tobacco producers on First Nations territories in Ontario, where tax-exempt purchases are available only to those with Indigenous status.

"I think that we could take that as confirmation to some degree that what the retailers are seeing is being reflected in what we're seeing in our investigations," said Edwards.

