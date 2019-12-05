NLC, Canada Post, RNC team up for latest contraband cannabis bust
The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation's drug unit has made its latest bust with the assistance of Canada Post and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, resulting in the arrest of two males on Tuesday.
Mass quantity of cannabis products and $25,000 in cash seized
The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation's drug unit got a little help from Canada Post and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, resulting in the arrest Tuesday of two men.
The three units searched a business in St. John's, seizing a number of cannabis and cannabis-related products, plus a large quantity of cash.
The items seized in the bust included:
- 5.6 kilograms of dried flower.
- 3.2 kilograms of concentrates.
- 22 vape pens.
- 179 one-gram packages of shatter.
- 255 one-gram concentrated oil syringes.
- 40 30-millilitre bottles of cannabidiol oil.
- 105 grams of cannabis edibles.
- 16, 30-millilitre bottles of THC tincture.
- 15 cannabis seeds.
- 755 grams of cannabis topicals.
- $24,974.15 in cash.
"To further its mandate of providing a safe and secure supply of non-medical cannabis, NLC will continue to work with its partners in law enforcement to disrupt the illicit market," the NLC said in a news release on Thursday.
The two men arrested were released, pending an ongoing investigation, the NLC said.