NLC, Canada Post, RNC team up for latest contraband cannabis bust

The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation's drug unit got a little help from Canada Post and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, resulting in the arrest Tuesday of two men.

The three units searched a business in St. John's, seizing a number of cannabis and cannabis-related products, plus a large quantity of cash.

The items seized in the bust included:

5.6 kilograms of dried flower.

3.2 kilograms of concentrates.

22 vape pens.

179 one-gram packages of shatter.

255 one-gram concentrated oil syringes.

40 30-millilitre bottles of cannabidiol oil.

105 grams of cannabis edibles.

16, 30-millilitre bottles of THC tincture.

15 cannabis seeds.

755 grams of cannabis topicals.

$24,974.15 in cash.

"To further its mandate of providing a safe and secure supply of non-medical cannabis, NLC will continue to work with its partners in law enforcement to disrupt the illicit market," the NLC said in a news release on Thursday.

The two men arrested were released, pending an ongoing investigation, the NLC said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador