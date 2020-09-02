Without a solid plan in place for immunocompromised kids in Newfoundland and Labrador schools, one mother in the Bonavista Bay area has made the choice to pull all three of her kids from school this September.

Candace Lawlor's middle child, 10-year-old Adam, has asthma and is considered high risk for complications if he were to contract the pandemic virus.

As details began dribbling out about the province's back-to-school plan, Lawlor realized there was a lack of options for kids in Adam's position. The family, who live in Portland, made the call to home-school all three kids.

"We shouldn't be in this position," Lawlor said.

"The school board, the government had since March to come up with a contingency plan that would ensure equal access to education for all students. That would ensure my 10-year-old knows his health and his education matters."

A document obtained by CBC's Here and Now earlier this week shows the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District told the Department of Education it has "no contingency developed to provide learning" to students with compromised immune systems.

"Current human resourcing levels will not be able to provide simultaneous instruction to students in person and through virtual means," the letter reads.

Candace Lawlor is an artist, blogger and mother of three kids. This year she will also be a teacher, electing to home-school her children during the pandemic. (CBC)

In interviews over the last week, both Education Minister Tom Osborne and NLESD Director of Education Tony Stack have said there is still lots to be worked out with the province's education plan, including online learning.

More details will be announced at a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

Lawlor has already made her choice based on what she's seen so far and conversations she's had with her kids.

"Of course you don't want to pull your children if you don't have to," she said. "However, in talking to all three of them we realized we couldn't send any of them safely back."

She planned on home-schooling her two youngest kids either way, but worried what education she could provide to her eldest child in Grade 10.

Lawlor said she has great support from the administrators at both schools her children attend as she tackles the task of home-schooling them this year. (Submitted by Candace Lawlor)

Lawlor said it wasn't good for the oldest child's mental health to be at school worrying about bringing home a dangerous virus to his younger brother.

She said the focus at home this year will be "progression, not perfection," and Lawlor has a message for other parents who might be in a similar situation.

"Trust your instincts," she said. "It's not going to be a perfect year in school. Probably won't be a perfect year at home either. But it's one year. You can do it."

