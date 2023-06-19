After decades in the flower business, Contemporary Florist owner hanging up her shears

After 35 years, Gail French is looking for a someone who loves flowers to take over her business. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

Contemporary Florist owner and head designer Gail French has spent more than three decades designing floral arrangements — but now she's looking to retire and pass on her shears to someone new.

After building her business and cultivating a loyal clientele over 35 years, French told CBC News she's on the lookout for someone to carry on under the Contemporary Florist banner.

"I think it's just time to make some different changes for myself now, and think about things I'd like to do and that I haven't had a chance to do when you're on your own business. It's busy, busy, busy," French said.

"So right now it's time for me to just do something different. So I'm looking for that perfect person — that creative person — that can look after my clientele."

In her retirement, French said, she'd like to focus on her own garden and travelling.

Her career in flowers started in the 1980s, while working for another floral business. It helped get her interested in the industry.

"I always had this big question of 'Why' and nobody could really tell me why these things went together," said French.

Another nudge in the flower direction came while chatting with a flower supplier from the mainland arly in her career who told her she should take a course on floral design.

"And so I said, 'Oh, I didn't even know there was a course,'" French said.

Tables around the shop display French's flower arrangements. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

French attended the University of Guelph's floral design program and then returned to St. John's. She opened Contemporary Florist in 1988.

Some of her clients have been coming back to her shop for decades. One in particular has been with her since the first shop opened on Military Road.

French said in their first meeting, the customer brought a big pot with him and said, "You call yourself contemporary. What can you do for me with this?" So she did a contemporary, high-style arrangement for him.

"He was with me for years and years and years. … He was an elderly gentleman and I did his funeral flowers not too long ago," she said.

"There's been people like that, they've been with me forever, and I've had some very long, long customers and that still come back."

There have also been a number of big moments in her career. Some include royalty.

In 1997 she supplied the floral arrangements for Queen Elizabeth's visit to Newfoundland and Labrador.

"It was very high security. It was very interesting. We'd bring it down and every single arrangement had to be sniffed by dogs, by security," she recalled. "We had to be followed in by security and escorted along the way. So yeah, it was interesting."

Tending to a long-standing business

Working in this industry has had its challenges, she said.

Living on an island means things need to be shipped in, which can be tricky depending on weather.

Gail French shows off her flower arranging skills, something she's honed for approximately 40 years. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

There have also been major shake ups in how business is done. For instance there was no internet when she started, she added.

There's also been the rise in online sales, so French recently added an online shop where customers can place orders.

When she opened her shop, she added, supermarkets didn't have floral sections either. As well, floral design studios used to handle all the flower decorating at weddings. That's since been taken over by wedding designers, though French said Contemporary Florist is still hired to do the arrangements.

Today, Contemporary Florist is located on Hamilton Avenue, which French said puts the shop conveniently near funeral homes and a hospital, which has kept the business busy.

"It's a great location and it's an upcoming location. There's a lot happening around here now," she said. "It's another benefit to the business."

