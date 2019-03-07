Half of drivers don't slow down in construction zones, report finds

A pilot project that placed cameras in construction zones found half of the drivers it caught on tape exceeded the posted limit.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government report showed that close to 50 percent of the cars it monitored with radar or laser cameras violated the special construction zone speed limit.

The cameras recorded an average speed of 73 km/hr in 50-km/hr zones.

Some vehicles were recorded reaching and even exceeding 110 km/hr.

"It proved what we were hearing," Transportation Minister Steve Crocker said on Thursday.

"We were hearing a lot of issues coming back from construction companies about people not adhering to the speed reductions. Unfortunately we weren't surprised."

Crocker said the department is concerned for employees and construction workers forced to operate in close proximity to vehicles hurtling through the zones.

"When they go out to work in the morning, their workplace needs to be safe," he said.

The Department of Transportation and Works is looking at ways to use the technology for enforcement.

Crocker said legislation needs to be changed before the camera can pick up a speeder's licence plate, but that the proposal has been deemed acceptable by the provincial privacy commissioner.

