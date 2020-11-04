A mini-boom brewing for construction on the Labrador coast

From the small craft harbour in Cartwright to a wharf in Lodge Bay, a mini construction boom is brewing in southeast Labrador — bringing some economic boosts at a very opportune time.

Shovels hit the ground in Port Hope Simpson, Cartwright, Charlottetown and Lodge Bay this summer, for a variety of projects backed by the provincial, federal and NunatuKavut governments.

"I guess there was some money kicking around, and it was a good time to do it," said Margaret Burden, the long-time mayor of Port Hope Simpson.

Along with work to upgrade the water and sewer lines to a few homes in the community — due to finish soon — Port Hope Simpson is getting a new community centre, that will house the fire hall, town office and a gymnasium.

At a $2.9-million pricetag, it's an impressive building — but Burden says it's important for more than it's size. She's been trying to have this built for about 5 years, since the old building had to be abandoned due to leakage and mold.

Margaret Burden is the mayor of Port Hope Simpson. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"It's going to be a coming together, and people will have a sense of wholeness, a sense of belonging," she said. "Right now, people aren't mingling like they would if the building was there."

"All the political figures had to come together and be in a straight row," Burden said, to get the project through. Last summer funding was announced, and now it seems like ducks are lining up for communities all over the region.

In Charlottetown, walls have gone up for a new fire hall that will house the emergency vehicles in the community.

"The biggest reason why we got the fire hall was to get our emergency response vehicles in out of the weather. In case of an emergency we don't have to worry about it being out in snow and ice and everything else," said Rick Oram, the deputy mayor of Charlottetown.

The exterior of the addition is complete, and work will continue through the winter on the inside of the building. Construction crews in the community are also finishing projects to upgrade the wharf by the shrimp plant and the small boat harbour, with more work on the horizon next spring for water and sewer upgrades.

The federal government awarded at $2.7-million contract last fall for wharf construction and harbour dredging in Charlottetown. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

It's all adding up to a nice bit of activity for the community — in the form of a couple of local hires, and more local spending.

"There's spinoffs, that's usually the way it works when it comes to having extra people around," Oram said. "People are going to spend money here, they're not just going to sit in their boarding house or B&B all day long, after work, right?"

Oram says some of the construction workers have brought in a chef, who makes frequent trips to the grocery stores while the men are isolating.

Verley Burden runs a restaurant and bed and breakfast in Port Hope Simpson. She said she was expecting business to take a hit this year — in her second summer operating — but was surprised by the boost from staycationers and contractors. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

For the hotels in the region, the boost is coming at a very opportune time, helping to offset the pain that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the hospitality industry around the world.

"It was a good year," said Verley Burden, the new owner of Campbell's Place Inn in Port Hope Simpson. "I'm really surprised."

"I guess the staycation people, maybe. We [also] had a lot of contractors," she said. "It's good because they usually do stay here, they always did stay here a lot of them."

Rick Oram is the deputy mayor of Charlottetown, on the Labrador coast. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Margaret Burden, who also owns the Hotel Alexis in Port Hope Simpson, says construction workers, Hydro workers and Bell Aliant crews have been filling rooms while her business undergoes some renovations of its own.

Oram says that many of the projects in the region have been in the works for years — but now there's a bit more money kicking around due to COVID-19, and with many community administrators working from home, there's more attention placed on getting funding applications processed, and getting infrastructure projects done.

"Sometimes you get your hands tied with what you can actually do," he explained.

"I guess now that they don't mind rolling it out. So as fast as they get the money in, they want to roll it out and get these projects started, get it all approved, get the pocket of money locked-in…Maybe that's the reason why we're getting it all now. And it seems like it's happening all across the coast."

Whatever the reason, Oram says it's welcome news.

"If they want to keep sending us money, we'll keep using it."



