Rising construction costs hurting N.L. communities trying to upgrade infrastructure

With inflation driving construction costs higher than in previous years, local service distracts are having trouble coming up with the 10 per cent in funding they need to tackle important infrastructure upgrades.

When small communities and local service districts in Newfoundland and Labrador need to build roads or water treatment plants, most of the cost is covered by the provincial government.

But some districts have started to run into problems, when jobs can no longer be done for the amount of money available by the time tenders go out.

Clifford Baker, vice-chair of the local service district committee in Newman's Cove on the Bonavista Peninsula is experiencing the struggle first-hand.

The community has been under a boil-water order since 2008 and is trying to fix its water system.

"The pipes going through the cove and to people's houses are older. We need another new system. That's what we're fighting for now," Baker said in a recent interview.

The new water system will cost about $2.2 million. Newman's Cove's share amounts to about $220,000.

Baker said the district was approved for $250,000 last fall to get the project done but only one contractor made a bid on the construction.

Then the start date was pushed to the spring and the cost of the project has gone up because of the fluctuating cost of oil.

Baker said he's concerned because he isn't sure what the final cost will be. The project already doesn't cover the entire community because that would have cost another $600,000, meaning another $60,000 from the district, he said. But the poor water quality means they can't delay.

"It's not fit to drink whatsoever. It's not fit to wash your clothes in," he said. "This is pretty urgent."

Provincial Infrastructure Minister Elvis Loveless said even though the cost of such projects is rising, the province has to move ahead with them because they're necessary.

Rising costs are hitting the provincial government as well, said Loveless, and that trickles down to municipalities.

"The theme is the same. The cost of construction has increased, causing them concerns and challenges," he said.

"The important thing, and the message I leave with these towns, is that we're here to work alongside of you."

Loveless said there are different cost structure options and the provincial government will help with any challenges. That could mean reducing the scope of a project so that it fits a municipality's or district's budget better.

It could also mean reducing the window between project approval and the start date — the validity period — to ensure costs don't balloon, he said.

"We recognize that the period is too long and prices escalate. So we have to reduce that time, which we're working toward in consultation with towns and those that represent the towns," said Loveless.

"We have staff that are dedicated to that."

