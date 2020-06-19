2 St. John's men convicted of conspiracy to commit murder

Two St. John's men have been convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, the latest convictions to stem from a joint investigation between the RCMP and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary known as Operation B-Tarantula.

Brandon Glasco, 21, and John Squires, 36, were found guilty of the charges in provincial court last week, from charges laid in 2018.

The police investigation began in March 2017. Search warrants executed in 2018 netted seven kilograms of cocaine, nearly a quarter of a million dollars in cash, 20 firearms, two trucks and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Squires was the first arrest in the operation, along with Dustin Etheridge. Etheridge, 28, pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to commit murder.

Police have said their target was Bradley Summers, an alleged member of the Hell's Angels.

In a release, the RNC and RCMP credited numerous other police forces for helping support their investigation.

All three men have not yet been sentenced.

