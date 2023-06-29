Poilievre focuses on taxes, cost of living during Labrador visit 

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre took shots at taxes, the cost of living, lack of housing and government processes during a two-day trip to Labrador this week.

Poilievre, who held events at Iron Rock Brewing Co., the Labrador West Trap and Skeet Club, Da Shed Pub, and toured Expo Labrador during his trip, said he share a lot of values with people in Labrador.

"Life's not good for a lot of people right now. After eight years of Trudeau, the cost of living is rising," he said in an interview with CBC News. "Work doesn't pay, housing costs have doubled, and people feel like they don't have basic services such as health care that they expect, and they're paying more to get less.

"So they're asking for some common-sense solutions to bring home the Canada that we know and love."

Supporters came to listen and ask Poilievre at Da Shed Pub. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Poilievre took shots at the federal carbon tax, clean fuel regulations, delayed oil and natural gas projects and barriers to nuclear power plants.

"I'll endorse Newfoundland's plan to double oil production so we can fully end imports of overseas oil within five years. I'll speed up mining production and also greenlight green projects so that we can produce low-cost, carbon-free energy right here in Canada," he said.

Poilievre toured the Expo Labrador trade show Wednesday afternoon. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

For Labrador, Poilievre said he's focused on a number of topics, including the firearms legislation bill set for further debate in the Senate this fall. The bill would implement a national handgun ban and redefine prohibited firearms to ban what the government calls assault-style rifles. Trudeau has said "some" hunting rifles will be banned.

"Bringing home a moose is a great way to keep the family fed and full of protein over the winter months and Trudeau and Yvonne Jones want to ban hunting rifles, which will is a real attack on the Newfoundland and Labrador way of life," Poilievre said.

Innu Nation Grand Chief Etienne Rich, who listened to Poilievre speak at Da Shed Pub in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, said it's important for Poilievre to listen to what people have to say about local concerns.

Innu Nation Grand Chief Etienne Rich says he was interested in hearing what Poilievre had to say because the current federal government isn't listening to his people's concerns. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"We haven't been heard and we're still screaming out loud and trying to fight our own rights and just to be fair as an Indigenous people and along with Labradorians."

On the trade show floor, Trades N.L.'s Stanley Oliver said it's important for federal leaders to come to Labrador and engage with people. It may not affect his vote, Oliver said, but he's happy to see a federal leader in town.

"He needs to understand that we're multicultural, we're Indigenous, primarily, but we're also a very affluent community. And that he needs to understand that there's a lot happening here and there's a lot that he could do if he becomes a national leader for the people of Labrador," Oliver said.

Stanley Oliver of Trades N.L. says it's important for any federal leader to visit Labrador and gain a better understanding of the opportunities and pressing issues for Labradorians. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Labrador MP says her record stands against 'any candidate, any day'

Labrador member of Parliament Yvonne Jones said Labrador is a welcoming place that doesn't discriminate on political lines. While speaking at a tourism announcement Wednesday morning, Jones said, she hopes Poilievre gains a better understanding of Indigenous peoples and Indigenous rights.

"I just hope he can gain a better understanding and be very supportive towards Indigenous programs, Indigenous settlements and not continue to be critical of the place that Indigenous people occupy in this country," Jones said.

MP Yvonne Jones says she's willing to put her record of policies and projects against any other candidate any time. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Jones said the Conservative leader's visit doesn't concern her politically.

"In Labrador, there are 27,000 people who get to decide if I keep my job or if I don't," she said. "You can only be judged on the policies you stand on, and the work you do, how you deliver for communities, companies and people. And I'm very proud of my record in Labrador and I put it up against any candidate, any day.".

Poilievre asked to clarify stance on abortion access

At Da Shed Pub, Poilievre was asked by an attendee to clarify his stance on access to abortion.

"I think that's up to a woman to decide for herself. We're not going to be changing any laws on that," Poilievre said.

"If I were creating a political party from scratch, we'd call it the Mind Your Own Business Party. Let everybody make their own decisions about their own lives and keep the government out of it. And then, you know, people can live, live out their own values."

