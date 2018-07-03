Homeless seniors slipping through the cracks, says new agency

A new agency in St. John's is helping the older generation get out of homelessness.

Connections for Seniors was founded in January by Mohamed Abdallah and Amanda Devlin.

The pair, who are social workers, acquired a central-city home to be a temporary shelter for up to four seniors and accept referrals from the Newfoundland and Labrador government, and agencies such as Seniors NL and the Gathering Place.

They also provide transportation, counselling and nursing for people over 55 who are at risk of, or are facing homelessness in the city.

Having worked extensively with at-risk populations in the St. John's area, the pair noticed a gap in the support system.

"You cannot say that a 25-year-old is the same as an 80-year-old," Abdallah told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

The shelter is a small piece of the whole setup. The idea is not to deal with homelessness only. - Mohamed Abdallah

Community shelters provided services for youth, women and minority cultures — but seniors were often overlooked.

Devlin said that people tend to have a certain image of a homeless person in their minds, living on the streets and panhandling, and seniors rarely fit into that image. In fact, some shelters won't accept individuals over the age of 65.

"It really is hidden homelessness," she said.

After six months of operating, Connections for Seniors is constantly full, having housed 20 seniors and supported another eight, most of whom were in their late seventies.

"We help someone move on, and then the bed is filled right away," Abdallah said.

The shelter operates out of a neighbourhood in central St. John's, but doesn't want to give out its specific address. (Google)

Looking to expand

Abdallah and Devlin said they have to turn away clients and are heartbroken about that.

While the shelter gets support through the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, the pair also fundraise to cover expenses, which include a housekeeper and a part-time housing aide.

Connections for Seniors also frequently accompanies seniors to medical appointments and other commitments, which takes up the bulk of employees' time.

"It makes them feel welcome and supported," said Devlin.

The agency, which is non-profit, wants to expand its services, tackling root problems like mental health, physical health and financial history.

"The shelter is a small piece of the whole setup," said Abdallah. "The idea is not to deal with homelessness only."

