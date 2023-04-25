Conne River 'still waiting for justice' as court delays in Chantel John murder trial continue

A drum circle performed outside the courthouse in Grand Falls-Windsor on Tuesday in support of Chantel John, a 28-year-old woman from the Miawpukek First Nation in Conne River who was killed in in January 2019. (Troy Turner/CBC)

It will be another year before Kirk Keeping goes to trial on first-degree murder charges, related to the death of Chantel John from the Miawpukek First Nation in Conne River.

John, 28, was killed in January 2019. Keeping, her ex-partner, was charged shortly after.

However, the case has experienced several delays since that time. Most recently, Keeping appealed a decision of the court to have private legal expenses paid for by the Department of Justice.

That matter will be heard May 11.

Given that upcoming appearance, Judge Glen Noel said the trial, which was scheduled to begin this month, would have to be delayed.

He told a packed courtroom the new trial date is set for April 8, 2024.

Martha Drew is an aunt of Chantel John. (Troy Turner/CBC)

"The victims, the families, the witnesses all need to know that they will not face another delay and another postponement when this matter is rescheduled," said Noel on Tuesday.

"This is the reason, Mr. Keeping, I am providing you with sufficient time after the disposition of your appeal."

The judge also offered Keeping earlier dates if he decides he wants to go to trial before next April.

"I understand that it's almost 12 months out," Noel said. "It's not a date that I am happy with."

'Justice for Chantel' signs were prevalent outside the courthouse in Grand Falls-Windsor on Tuesday. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Martha Drew is John's aunt.

The continuing delays have been difficult and frustrating, she said.

"Not only me — it's been in shock — but a lot of our community as well has been shocked because it's been a long time past due," she said.

"You shoot an animal, you get justice right away. But for Chantel, it's been four years, right? And we're still waiting for justice."

Supporters of Chantel John packed into a courtroom in Grand Falls-Windsor on Tuesday. (Troy Turner/CBC)

About 60 people from Conne River demonstrated outside the courthouse in Grand Falls-Windsor Tuesday. It was an act of solidarity for John, and to show their displeasure with the continual delays in this case.

"We're here to show our support and to let people realize that it is one of our people that has been taken away from us brutally, which should have never, ever happened," Drew said.

"Something like that, on our reserve, it does not happen at all. It was a shocking thing for all of us."

