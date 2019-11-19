Sudden death of Conne River educator stuns community

The principal of St. Anne's High School in Conne River died suddenly on Monday, leaving the Indigenous community of nearly 900 residents in shock.

Velma Piercey will be remembered as quiet and hard-working, Miawpukek First Nation Chief Mi'sel Joe told CBC News Tuesday.

"[She was] well loved by everyone. She always had a smile. A very warm-hearted person," said Joe, who learned of her death on Monday evening after he finished a flight.

"I'll never forget how devastated I was yesterday evening when I got off the plane in Toronto," Joe said.

Joe could not confirm the cause of death, and added he did not want to speculate.

Classes have been cancelled for the school's roughly 180 students.

The Conne River Health & Social Service's Mental Health Team, along with staff members at Se't A'newey Kina'matino'kuom are available for students, staff, or community members who want to talk, according to a Miawpukek First Nation post on Facebook.

"It hurts the whole community. ...The death in a small aboriginal community, everybody feels the impact of it," Joe said.

"This is one of those, when it's so sudden, by someone who was cared for so much by people in the community."

Joe said he would forge ahead with his presentation on Tuesday, but added is heart is in Conne River with the rest of the community. He's expecting to be home on Wednesday.

