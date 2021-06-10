'A wrong was done': Miawpukek First Nation commemorates lost Kamloops children

People of the Miawpukek First Nation in Conne River are finding ways to remember and honour the children whose remains were found on the grounds of a former residential school in British Columbia. Chief Mi'sel Joe says the community has held multiple events, with the children of Conne River at the centre.

Social Sharing

People in Conne River are finding ways to honour the children whose remains were discovered in B.C.