There's an E. coli outbreak in N.L., with province confirming 22 cases this week

The Department of Health and Community Services says there is an E. coli outbreak in the province after confirming 22 cases of it within one week.

Public health officials within the department, as well as the regional health authorities are working with Service NL to investigate, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health, said the first known cases were reported in eastern Newfoundland — and some were students at Memorial University in St. John's — though she said it's not clear if that's where the outbreak began.

"The majority are concentrated in eastern [Newfoundland]. We do have cases in central and western," Fitzgerald said Friday afternoon.

When asked if anyone has been hospitalized to treat their E. coli symptoms, Fitzgerald said she was unable to comment for privacy reasons, but did say at least one person had been admitted.

Memorial University warned students on Monday about a spate of gastrointestinal illnesses reported on campus, and on Wednesday said 21 students with similar symptoms had been examined.

But it is not yet clear if those incidents are connected to the E. coli outbreak reported Friday.

Few details available

Fitzgerald would not say how many of the confirmed E. coli cases were MUN students specifically. She said that some of the cases in the eastern region may not be connected to the university, but it's too early in the investigation to tell.

She said the outbreak does not appear to be connected to a local water source.

Fitzgerald said the age-range of those with confirmed cases so far is from 17 to 39 years old.

"E.coli is spread primarily through the ingestion of contaminated food or water. Person-to-person transmission can also occur. Careful food preparation techniques and hand washing are important in the prevention of E.coli," the release said.

The department said anyone with severe diarrhea, bloody diarrhea and abdominal pain should seek medical attention.

It also said that food handlers, health-care workers, daycare workers and children attending daycares with these symptoms should stay home until the symptoms away and follow up with a health care professional.

