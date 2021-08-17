11 vehicles vandalized overnight at Confederation Building

Eleven vehicles parked at Confederation Building in St. John's were vandalized early Tuesday morning. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Eight provincial government vehicles and three rental vehicles were vandalized at a Confederation Building parking lot in St. John's overnight, according to a government spokesperson.

The damage includes smashed windows, slashed tires, body damage and paint scratches.

The spokesperson said none of the vehicles are privately owned by government employees and no one was hurt during the incident.

Const. James Cadigan, the RNC's media relations officer, told CBC News police received the call around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Cadigan said when police arrived there was no one in the area.

Eight of the vehicles damaged are owned by the provincial government, while three are rental vehicles. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

"The officers who are investigating are seeking any information from the public related to any suspicious activity in the area, whether it's vehicles or a person," he said.

"We're going to be furthering the investigation, seeking video and other means of evidence."

Cadigan said the RNC's forensics team was on the scene on Tuesday and gathered evidence and photographs, and will continue to investigate.

